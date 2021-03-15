HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

"As we reflect on the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, we can be proud of our efforts to slow the spread of the virus," said Premier Iain Rankin. "This year has been far from easy, but Nova Scotians have stepped up and done their part by following the public health measures."

One of the province's previously reported cases are now considered resolved, dropping the total number of active cases to 17.

Monday marks the one year anniversary of the first three presumptive cases of COVID-19 being reported in the province.

"One year ago, we announced our first presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "The past year has been difficult on us all - especially the 65 families who lost loved ones. From the beginning, Nova Scotians have come together to navigate COVID-19 and listened to public health advice to ensure we are living as safe as possible."

N.S. CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,667 tests on Sunday.

The province has completed 389,787 tests since the pandemic began.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,670 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 1,588 cases have recovered and 65 people have died due to the novel coronavirus.

There is one person in the hospital's intensive care unit as a result of COVID-19.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 105 cases (6 active cases)

Central Zone: 1,346 cases (10 active cases)

Northern Zone: 132 cases (1 active case)

Eastern Zone: 87 cases (0 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to March 21, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Monday, 48,077 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far. Of those, 31,964 were first doses and 16,113 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Of the vaccines administered 31,855 went to health care workers, and 5,334 were long-term care residents.

UPCOMING RAPID TESTING SITES

Nova Scotia lists the locations for their COVID-19 rapid pop-up testing sites on their website.

Rapid testing in Nova Scotia is offered to people who:

are over 16

do not have symptoms

have not travelled out of province

have not visited a potential exposure location

have not been in contact with someone who has tested positive

Upcoming rapid testing sites include:

Friday, March 19 at the Dalhousie University Goldberg Building from noon to 7:30 p.m.

from noon to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20 at the Dalhousie University Goldberg Building from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

UPCOMING MOBILE UNIT TESTING SITES

Drop-in and pre-booked appointments for public health's Mobile Units are available at:

New Waterford Knights of Columbus (3236 Plummer Ave, New Waterford)

(3236 Plummer Ave, New Waterford) Monday, March 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Tatamagouche Fire Department (202 Main St, Tatamagouche)

(202 Main St, Tatamagouche) Monday, March 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Glace Bay Legion (43 Union St, Glace Bay)

(43 Union St, Glace Bay) Tuesday, March 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Tatamagouche Fire Department (202 Main St, Tatamagouche)

(202 Main St, Tatamagouche) Tuesday, March 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Whycocomagh Fire Hall (9519 Trans-Canada Highway, Whycocomagh)

(9519 Trans-Canada Highway, Whycocomagh) Wednesday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Tatamagouche Fire Department (202 Main St, Tatamagouche)

(202 Main St, Tatamagouche) Wednesday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Judique Community Centre (5473 Trunk 19, Judique)

(5473 Trunk 19, Judique) Thursday, March 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



St. Peter’s Lions Community Hall (39 Lions Ave, St. Peter’s)

(39 Lions Ave, St. Peter’s) Friday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: