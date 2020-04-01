HALIFAX -- The number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Nova Scotia, where 26 new cases were reported Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases in the province to 173.

The provincial government says more than 1,000 tests were completed at the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab on Tuesday.

Most COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia are connected to travel or a known case, but there is one confirmed case of community transmission, and some cases are still under investigation.

One of the 26 new cases is a staff member at The Magnolia Continuing Care Community in Enfield, N.S.

A total of three staff members and two residents at the facility have tested positive for the virus.

The province says the residents are in isolation at the facility and staff members are isolating at home.

All residents are being monitored for symptoms of COVID-19 and their temperature is being checked twice a day.

This is a developing story. More to come.