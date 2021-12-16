Nova Scotia reports 287 new COVID-19 cases Thursday; highest single-day increase to date

Nova Scotia reported its highest single-day COVID-19 case increase on Thursday, with 287 new infections.

Public health says 191 cases are in the province's Central zone, 57 are in the Eastern zone, 24 cases are in the Northern zone, and 15 are in the Western zone.

According to the province's COVID-19 online dashboard, the previous record for a single-day case increase was on May 7, when 227 new cases were announced.

Six people are in hospital with the virus, including two in intensive care. Public health says there are no hospitalizations in the province's Eastern zone.

Due to an increase in testing and positive cases, public health says they are experiencing some delays in follow-up and will try to contact anyone confirmed positive by the lab within 24 hours.

The province says all close contacts, including individuals who are fully vaccinated, now need to isolate for 72 hours after the exposure and get a lab-based PCR test. Those who are fully vaccinated can stop isolating after receiving a negative lab test. Those not fully vaccinated must continue to isolate, following the instructions for close contacts who are not fully vaccinated, found online.

None of Thursday’s cases are associated with Parkland Antigonish, after an outbreak was declared at the seniors’ living community on Monday.

Two residents and two staff members from the retirement home have tested positive and one staff member from Mary’s Court, the licensed long-term care neighbourhood, has tested positive. No one is in hospital.

All staff and residents are fully vaccinated, and all residents of Mary’s Court have had a booster shot. Public health is working with the facility to prevent further spread. Increased public health measures and restrictions are in place.

On Wednesday, nine schools in the province were notified of an exposure at their school.

A full list of school exposures is available online.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Thursday, 1,708,855 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Of those, 791,766 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 66,461 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: