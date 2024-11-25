Safety experts offer fire prevention tips ahead of the holiday season

Maritimers are getting into the holiday spirit with one month until Christmas. Halls are decked and homes are wrapped with lights and glitter – all of which can be fire hazards.

Briana MacLellan is a public education curriculum specialist with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency. She said the holidays are a time to remain vigilant.

“We want people to be decorating and making their homes festive, but, you know, there are some safety concerns that we do have,” MacLellan said.

Experts say Christmas lights are the biggest holiday hazard, and the best thing to do is turn them off before bed, but there are other measures people can take.

Paul Murray is an inspector with the Electrical Safety Authority. He said it’s important not to overcrowd lights by following the rule of threes.

“Don't plug more than three strings in together, that way we're not going to overload the strings,” Murray said. He also recommends plugging directly into walls where possible to avoid using extension cords.

“Watch kids, young children and pets,” Murray said. “They love to fiddle with things, especially around the tree and cats especially love to chew on cords."

MacLellan said decorating outside comes with additional concerns.

“If you’re hanging decorations on the outside of your home, you need to be using outside lights,” MaClellan said. “These types of lights are made to withstand the elements…rain, snow, cold temperatures, wind, those types of things.”

When buying decorations or other products, experts say you should look for safety certification from a reputable organization, such as the Canadian Standards Association.