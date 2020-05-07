HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting three more deaths related to COVID-19 at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax.

Forty-four people have now died from the virus in Nova Scotia. Thirty-eight of those deaths have been at Northwood.

Sixteen residents have died at the facility in the last week.

"Losing a loved one is never easy and the restrictions around COVID-19 make it difficult for families to come together to grieve," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement on Thursday.

"My heart goes out to the families who are mourning the loss of their loved one today."

Eleven long-term care homes and seniors’ facilities in the province have been affected by COVID-19, but only three have active cases of the virus at this time.

The most significant outbreak has been at Northwood, which the province says has 156 active cases among residents, and 44 active cases among staff members.

"We're doing everything we can to bring the situation at Northwood under control," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, in a statement.

"Our number one concern in responding to this unprecedented public health emergency has always been, and continues to be, the safety and well-being of everyone."

Two other facilities each have one staff member with an active case of COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000

The total number of COVID-19 cases has now surpassed 1,000. The province reported nine new cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,007.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 875 tests on Wednesday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 32,289 negative test results.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Five people are currently in hospital. Two of those patients are in the intensive care unit.

The province says 708 people have now recovered and their cases are considered resolved, leaving 255 active cases in the province.

There are cases across the province, but most have been confirmed in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality. More information is available in an online map.

All of the nine new cases have been confirmed in the central zone.

The western, northern and eastern zones are seeing no new cases at this time.

Western zone: 54 cases

Central zone: 860 cases

Northern zone: 43 cases

Eastern zone: 50 cases

Public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases.

Symptoms and self-isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels outside Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for two weeks.

Nova Scotians who experience two or more of the following symptoms should take an online questionnaire to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever

New or worsening cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to May 17.

The province has eased some public health measures, but the rules related to physical distancing and social gatherings -- keeping six feet apart and not gathering in groups more than five -- remain in place.