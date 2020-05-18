HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia announced three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Despite the new cases, Monday marks the third consecutive day without a death in the province. The most recent deaths in the province were announced on Friday when four residents at a Northwood long-term care facility died from the disease.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 237 tests on Sunday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 36,263 negative test results.

42 active cases in the province

A total of 1,043 positive cases have been confirmed in Nova Scotia. Of those cases, 946 people have recovered, and 55 people have died – this leaves 42 active cases in the province.

Of the 42 active cases, 34 are at the Northwood long-term care facility in Halifax, which currently has 25 residents and nine staff members with active cases of COVID-19. One other facility has one resident with an active case.

As of Friday, 49 of the 55 COVID-19-related deaths in Nova Scotia have been at Northwood.

Enjoying a safe holiday

Premier Stephen McNeil wished Nova Scotians an enjoyable Victoria Day and thanked them for their efforts. In addition, he reminded residents that they must continue to follow protocol if some semblance of normalcy is to be restored in the province.

“I hope Nova Scotians are enjoying today’s holiday and I want to thank them for the sacrifices they have made over the last several weeks to slow the spread of this virus,” said McNeil. “We must keep working together and follow the public health guidelines so we can determine when we can begin a new normal.”

Chief medical officer Dr. Robert Strang said the reduction in COVID-19 cases is encouraging – but noted it’s not time to let up on following guidelines.

“The lower case numbers we have seen over the last few days is encouraging, but it doesn’t mean we can let our guards down just yet,” said Strang. “It is just as important now as ever to stay vigilant, follow public health advice and continue working to keep case numbers low.”

What we know about the confirmed cases

Eight people are currently in hospital. Four of those patients are in intensive care units.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-two per cent of cases are female and 38 per cent are male.

All new cases announced Monday are in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The western, northern and eastern zones are reporting no additional cases at this time.

Western zone: 54 cases

Central zone: 894 cases

Northern zone: 44 cases

Eastern zone: 51 cases

Public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases.

Symptoms and self-isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels outside Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for two weeks.

Nova Scotians who experience two or more of the following symptoms should take an online questionnaire to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: