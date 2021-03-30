HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia health officials are reporting three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Three previously reported cases are now considered recovered, as 24 active cases remain in the province.

One of Tuesday's new cases was identified in the Central Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case. Another case is in Northern Zone and is currently under investigation. The other case is in Eastern Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The person is self-isolating, as required.

Nova Scotia premier Iain Rankin and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang are scheduled to give to provide a live update on the COVID-19 situation at 11:45 a.m. Atlantic. WATCH LIVE

N.S. COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,572 tests on Tuesday. The province has completed 422,073 tests since the pandemic began.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,714 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 1,624 cases have recovered and 66 people have died due to the novel coronavirus.

There is currently one Nova Scotian in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 106 cases (1 active case)

Central Zone: 1,383 cases (20 active cases)

Northern Zone: 133 cases (1 active cases)

Eastern Zone: 92 cases (2 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to April 4, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Tuesday, 94,373 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 69,271 were first doses and 25,102 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Of the vaccines administered 48,882 went to health care workers, and 8,971 were long-term care residents.

As of Tuesday, the province has received a total of 155,319 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and are holding 36,250 in reserve for second doses and planned clinics.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: