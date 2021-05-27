HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting 33 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as the active number of cases in the province drops to 638.

The 33 new cases marks the province's lowest single-day new case total in over a month since 25 new cases were reported on April 21.

Of Thursday's new cases, 14 are in the Central Zone, 18 are in the Eastern Zone and one in Northern Zone.

One of the cases in Eastern Zone involves a staff member at Harbourstone Enhanced Care, a long-term care facility in Sydney.

"We continue to see virus activity across the province, which serves as a reminder of the importance of going out and getting tested, even if you have no symptoms," Premier Iain Rankin said in a release. "Testing helps detect cases early on, which helps to manage and limit the spread of the virus."

Public Health says there is community spread in the Central Zone, and limited community spread in Sydney. The Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored.

The province says 182 previously reported cases are now considered resolved, with the total number of active cases dropping to 638.

Nova Scotia also announced several potential COVID-19 exposures on Thursday. A full list of possible exposures can be found on the province's website.

CASE DATA

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia labs processed 6,413 tests, and a total of 798,067 since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 5,424 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 4,558 people have recovered, and 79 have died due to COVID-19.

According to the province's online dashboard, there are 63 people in hospital, 21 of whom are in an intensive care unit.

Since April 1, there have been 3,715 positive COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths. Of the new cases since April 1, 3.064 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 271 cases (13 active)

Central Zone: 4,388 cases (458 active)

Northern Zone: 283 cases (44 active)

Eastern Zone: 515 cases (123 active)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to May 30, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Thursday, 542,196 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with approximately 48.2 per cent of the province's overall population having received at least one dose.

Nova Scotia has received a total of 598,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

Appointments cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician. Walk-ins will be turned away.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Alderney Gate Public Library, 60 Alderney Dr., Dartmouth from noon to 7 p.m

Burton Ettinger School, 52 Alex St., Halifax from noon to 7 p.m.

Centre 200, 481 George St, Sydney from 3 to 7 p.m.

Dartmouth South Academy, 111 Prince Arthur Ave, Dartmouth from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Central Library, 5440 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax, NS from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre (Argyle St. entrance), 1650 Argyle St., Halifax from noon to 7 p.m

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion