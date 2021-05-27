HALIFAX -- Nova Scotians aged 12 and older are now eligible to book appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The province says, of the two vaccines approved for use in this region, the Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone 12 and older, while the Moderna vaccine is only available to individuals 18 and older.

Effective immediately, people 12 and up can book appointments at community clinics, as well as participating pharmacy and primary care clinics that offer the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

According to Public Health, there are about 74,760 eligible Nova Scotians in this age group.

Nova Scotia Health says appointments for COVID-19 vaccines in community clinics and participating pharmacies will be released on a continuous basis as vaccine supply is confirmed.

The province is encouraging all Nova Scotians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible.

"Families are encouraged to speak with their children about the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19," wrote the province in a news release on Thursday.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

Appointments cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician. Walk-ins will be turned away.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Wednesday, 521,053 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

As of May 25, Nova Scotia has received a total of 598,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.