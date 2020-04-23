HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting four more deaths related to COVID-19 and 55 new cases of the virus.

Three of the deaths happened at Halifax’s Northwood long-term care home and the fourth occurred at Harbourstone Enhanced Care in Sydney, N.S.

This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 16 and the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 827.

"Our hearts ache for those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19. All Nova Scotians send their support and condolences to the families and friends of those who have passed," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement.

"The entire health-care system has rallied around Northwood and we continue to provide support and guidance to all long-term care homes to address this virus."

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 921 tests on Wednesday. The provincial government says Nova Scotia has conducted more COVID-19 tests per capita than any other province.

This is a developing story. It will be updated shortly.