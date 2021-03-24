HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia health officials are reporting five new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Two previously reported cases are now considered recovered, as the total number of active cases in the province increases to 24.

All five of Wednesday's new cases were identified in the province's Central zone. Three of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases, while the other two cases are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. All five individuals are self-isolating as required.

"We must stay the course and continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the province," said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release. "By following the public health protocols, we are protecting each other and slowing the spread of the virus."

"Nova Scotians continue to work hard to keep the virus contained," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "Please continue to wear a mask, limit social contacts, practise social distancing, adhere to the gathering limit, stay home if you feel unwell and wash your hands."

N.S. COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,989 tests on Tuesday.

The province has completed 407,292 tests since the pandemic began.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,696 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 1,606 cases have recovered and 66 people have died due to the novel coronavirus.

There is currently no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 106 cases (2 active cases)

Central Zone: 1,368 cases (19 active cases)

Northern Zone: 132 cases (0 active cases)

Eastern Zone: 90 cases (3 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to April 4, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Any Nova Scotian who wants a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get their first shot by the end of June, the province’s top doctor confirmed Tuesday morning.

Nova Scotia Health gave an update on their COVID-19 immunization plan early Tuesday morning, and expect over one million doses of vaccine will arrive in the province by the end of June.

"We have taken a steady and measured approach to the vaccine rollout so that we have a solid foundation in place to move large amounts of vaccine through clinics in communities across the province," said Premier Iain Rankin.

The province will have five models of vaccine delivery - community clinics, pharmacy clinics, primary care clinics, outreach clinics and mobile clinics. Two-thirds of vaccines will be offered through pharmacies and physician clinics across the province. By May, the province will be able to administer about 86,000 doses per week.

"We have always said we want to get good, then get fast. Nova Scotia's growth, in terms of doses in arms, is steady and significant," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "Our goal is to build a high level of population immunity against COVID-19, as fast as possible."

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Wednesday, 71,733 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far. Of those, 50,085 were first doses and 21,648 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Of the vaccines administered 42,110 went to health care workers, and 7,839 were long-term care residents.

As of Tuesday., the province has received a total of 119,110 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and are holding 21,365 in reserve for second doses and planned clinics.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: