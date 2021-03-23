HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia health officials are reporting one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday, with the total number of active cases in the province increasing to 21.

Tuesday's new case was identified in the province's Eastern zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The individual is self-isolating.

Nova Scotia premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, will be giving a COVID-19 news update on Tuesday, scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m. Atlantic.

N.S. COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,756 tests on Monday.

The province has completed 405,294 tests since the pandemic began.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,691 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 1,604 cases have recovered and 66 people have died due to the novel coronavirus.

There is currently no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 106 cases (2 active cases)

Central Zone: 1,363 cases (16 active cases)

Northern Zone: 132 cases (0 active cases)

Eastern Zone: 90 cases (3 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to April 4, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Any Nova Scotian who wants a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get their first shot by the end of June, the province’s top doctor confirmed Tuesday morning.

Nova Scotia Health gave an update on their COVID-19 immunization plan early Tuesday morning, and expect over one million doses of vaccine will arrive in the province by the end of June.

"We have taken a steady and measured approach to the vaccine rollout so that we have a solid foundation in place to move large amounts of vaccine through clinics in communities across the province," said Premier Iain Rankin.

The province will have five models of vaccine delivery - community clinics, pharmacy clinics, primary care clinics, outreach clinics and mobile clinics. Two-thirds of vaccines will be offered through pharmacies and physician clinics across the province. By May, the province will be able to administer about 86,000 doses per week.

"We have always said we want to get good, then get fast. Nova Scotia's growth, in terms of doses in arms, is steady and significant," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "Our goal is to build a high level of population immunity against COVID-19, as fast as possible."

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Tuesday, 66,287 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far. Of those, 45,708 were first doses and 20,579 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Of the vaccines administered 42,110 went to health care workers, and 7,839 were long-term care residents.

As of Tuesday., the province has received a total of 119,110 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and are holding 21,365 in reserve for second doses and planned clinics.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: