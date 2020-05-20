HALIFAX -- Another resident at Halifax’s Northwood long-term care facility has died from COVID-19.

Fifty-seven people have now died from the virus in Nova Scotia and 51 of those deaths have been at Northwood.

Northwood -- the largest long-term care facility east of Montreal -- has seen the most significant outbreak of the virus in the province.

As of Tuesday, the facility was reporting a total of 340 confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving 243 residents and 97 staff members, though most have now recovered from the virus.

1 new case of COVID-19

Nova Scotia is also reporting one new case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 1,045.

This is the second day in a row that Nova Scotia has announced one death and one new case of the virus.

Nova Scotia has seen a steady decline of new cases and a significant increase in recoveries since the beginning of the month, with the province reporting new cases in the single digits since May 5.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 353 tests on Tuesday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 36,656 negative test results.

32 active cases in Nova Scotia

Of the 1,045 cases, 956 people have recovered from the virus and their cases are considered resolved.

This leaves 32 active cases in the province and 23 of those cases are linked to long-term care homes.

Northwood currently has 19 residents and three staff members with active cases of COVID-19. One other facility has one resident with an active case of the virus.

This leaves nine active cases outside of long-term care homes.

There are eight people in hospital and four of those patients are in intensive care units.

What we know about the confirmed cases

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-two per cent of cases are female and 38 per cent are male.

The latest case was confirmed in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s central zone, which has seen the largest number of COVID-19 cases.

The western, northern and eastern zones are seeing no additional cases at this time.

Western zone: 54 cases

Central zone: 896 cases

Northern zone: 44 cases

Eastern zone: 51 cases

Public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases.

Symptoms and self-isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels outside Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for two weeks.

Nova Scotians who experience two or more of the following symptoms should take an online questionnaire to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever

New or worsening cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

The provincial state of emergency has been extended to May 31, though the province has eased a number of restrictions in recent weeks.