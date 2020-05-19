HALIFAX -- Another resident at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax has died from COVID-19.

Fifty-six people have now died from COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, with 50 of those deaths among Northwood residents.

Northwood -- the largest long-term care facility east of Montreal -- has seen the most significant outbreak of the virus in the province.

As of Monday, the facility was reporting a total of 340 confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving 243 residents and 97 staff members, though most residents and employees have now recovered from the virus.

1 new case of COVID-19; 956 people recovered

Nova Scotia also reported just one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 1,044.

Nova Scotia has seen a steady decline of new cases and a significant increase in recoveries since the beginning of the month, with the province reporting new cases in the single digits for two weeks.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 384 tests on Monday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 36,438 negative test results.

Ten more people have recovered from the virus. Of the 1,044 confirmed cases, 956 people have now recovered and their cases are considered resolved.

This leaves only 32 active cases in the province and 27 of those cases are linked to long-term care homes.

Northwood currently has 26 active cases of COVID-19, involving 19 residents and seven staff members.

One other facility has one resident with an active case of the virus.

This leaves only five active cases of COVID-19 outside of long-term care homes.

One more patient admitted to hospital

Nine people are now in hospital as one more person has been admitted. Five of those patients are in intensive care units.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-two per cent of cases are female and 38 per cent are male.

The latest case was identified in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s central zone, which has seen the largest number of cases in the province.

The western, northern and eastern zones are reporting no new cases at this time.

western zone: 54 cases

central zone: 895

northern zone: 44 cases

eastern zone: 51 cases

Public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases.

Symptoms and self-isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels outside Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for two weeks.

Nova Scotians who experience two or more of the following symptoms should take an online questionnaire to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: