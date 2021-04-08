HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting five new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Two previously reported cases are now considered recovered, as the active number of cases increases to 40.

Three of Thursday's new cases were identified in the province's Central zone and are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The people are self-isolating, as required.

Two new cases were identified in the province's Eastern zone. Both are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The people are self-isolating, as required.

Also on Thursday, public health confirmed one previously reported case was identified as the B.1.1.7 variant, first found in the United Kingdom. The individual is a Nova Scotia resident who is currently living and working outside of the province. Public health says the case has no known close contacts in Nova Scotia, and there is no sign of community spread of the variant cases at this time.

This brings the total number of cases of the B.1.1.7 variant (first found in the U.K.) in Nova Scotia to 23. There have also been 10 confirmed cases of the B.1.3.5.1 variant, first found in South Africa.

"Day after day we are seeing the results of the hard work of Nova Scotians to keep the COVID-19 case numbers low," said Premier Iain Rankin. "Let's keep this up and stay ahead of the virus. Remember to follow the health protocols. We know how effective they are."

"I'm pleased to see our efforts to contain the virus continue to work and our case numbers are remaining low. I want to thank Nova Scotians for their continued efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "The best way to protect one another is by wearing a mask, adhering to the gathering limits, washing your hands, staying home if you are feeling unwell and self-isolating if required."

N.S. COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,020 tests on Wednesday. The province has completed 444,086 tests since the pandemic began.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,754 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 1,648 cases have recovered and 66 people have died due to the novel coronavirus.

There is currently one person in hospital due to COVID-19, with no one in the intensive care unit.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 117 cases (12 active cases)

Central Zone: 1,406 cases (21 active cases)

Northern Zone: 133 cases (1 active case)

Eastern Zone: 98 cases (6 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to April 18, 2021.

AFRICAN NOVA SCOTIAN VACCINE CLINIC OPENS

The province's first African Nova Scotian community vaccine clinic launched Wednesday at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Upper Hammonds Plains for people over the age of 55.

Eugene Anderson gets his COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Carolyne Aremo Thursday, April 8th in Upper Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia. (Photo: Communications Nova Scotia)

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Thursday, 129,809 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 99,409 were first doses and 30,400 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

As of Tuesday, 53,305 vaccines were administered to health care workers, and 10,062 were administered to long-term care residents.

As of Tuesday, the province has received a total of 200,250 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and anticipate a delivery of 84,740 doses this week.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: