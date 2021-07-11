HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as the active number of infections drops to 36.

All four new cases were identified in the Central Zone. One is travel related and three are under investigation.

There were also seven recoveries.

"Our daily case numbers are staying low, a result of Nova Scotians’ hard work to keep this virus at bay. We must continue to follow public health protocols as restrictions loosen and we welcome people to our province," Premier Iain Rankin said in a release.

"Continuing to get tested, getting vaccinated, and following the public health measures will help make sure we all have a great summer."

Of the 36 active cases, two people are in hospital, including one in ICU.

On July 10, Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,483 tests.

"The hard work of Nova Scotians is paying off as we continue to see low case numbers," Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, said in a release.

"The higher our vaccination numbers climb, the sooner we can safely relax some of our public health measures and loosen more restrictions. If you haven’t had your vaccine yet, please book your appointment as soon as you can."

MOVE INTO PHASE 4 WEDNESDAY

Nova Scotia is set to move into Phase 4 of its reopening plan on Wednesday, which will further loosen restrictions.

It allows many businesses to expand their capacity, as well as permitting some to have full capacity as long as it follows public health measures.

Entering Phase 4 is contingent on 75 per cent of the population, 12 and over having received at least one dose of vaccine.

Public health does not update vaccination rates on the weekend, but as of Friday 73.7 per cent of the eligible population has received one dose.

WALK-IN TESTING OPTIONS

Nova Scotia health is introducing several walk-in testing centres and mobile units across the province.

Testing is available for all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms (asymptomatic), have travelled or been to a potential exposure site and have been a close contact with a positive COVID case.

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Sunday, July 11

Alderney Gate, main entrance, (60 Alderney Drive, Dartmouth) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle St, Halifax) from noon to 7 p.m.

Richard Murray Design Building, (5257 Morris St Halifax) 4 to 8 p.m.

The North Grove, indoor (6 Primrose St., Dartmouth) from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: