HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government reported four new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

One case is in the province’s western zone, and related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. That person is self-isolating.

The other three are in the central zone. One is a close contact of a previous case, one is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, and the other is under investigation. All are self-isolating.

WEEKEND POP-UP AND MOBILE TESTING

Mobile COVID-19 testing units will be at the Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre Saturday until 6 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The address is 1583 Beaver Bank Road.

Pop-up rapid testing will also be available at the New Minas Fire Department building Saturday until 7 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Its address is 6 Jones Road, New Minas.

"Asymptomatic testing helps public health identify and track the virus in our province," said Premier Stephen McNeil in Saturday’s media release. "I encourage Nova Scotians with a public health mobile unit or pop-up testing site in their community to get tested to help slow the spread of COVID-19."

Anyone can drop in or book an appointment online for the sites above, whether they have symptoms or not.

N.S. CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,262 tests on Friday, and 312,824 since the pandemic began.

There have been 1,608 cumulative COVID-19 case in Nova Scotia. Of those, 1,525 cases are now considered recovered, and there have been 65 deaths, leaving 18 active cases remaining.

The average age of those who died from COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is 80.

There is one person in hospital with COVID-19, who is in an intensive care unit.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 98 cumulative cases (4 active case)

Central Zone: 1,301 cumulative cases (11 active cases)

Northern Zone: 128 cumulative cases (1 active case)

Eastern Zone: 81 cumulative cases (0 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to March. 7, 2021.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: