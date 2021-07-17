HALIFAX -- For the fourth consecutive day, Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with three recoveries, as the active number of cases in the province drops to five.

Public Health says it is closely monitoring all four health zones for community spread.

Nova Scotia labs processed 2,189 tests on Friday, and have now processed a total of 993,048 since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 5,870 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,773 people have recovered, and 92 have died due to COVID-19.

According to the province's online dashboard, there are currently two people in hospital, with one in an intensive care unit.

Since April 1, there have been 4,128 positive COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths. Of the new cases since April 1, 4,097 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 292 cases (one active case)

Central zone: 4,655 cases (two active cases)

Northern zone: 301 cases (no active cases)

Eastern zone: 622 cases (two active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to July 25, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Friday, 1,193,508 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with approximately 74.4 per cent of the province's overall population having received at least one dose. Of those, 415,523, or 48.4 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province says it has received a total of 1,354,970 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

MORE WALK-IN TESTING OPTIONS

Nova Scotia health is introducting several new walk-in testing centres and mobile units across the province.

Testing is open to anyone and can be convenient for out-of-province visitors arriving in Nova Scotia, public health said in a release.

A list of locations offering walk-in PCR COVID-19 testing in addition to testing by appointment can be found on the health authority's website. Rapid tests will not be offered at these locations.

Testing is available for all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms (asymptomatic), have travelled or been to a potential exposure site and have been a close contact with a positive COVID case.

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Saturday, July 17:

Bedford-Hammonds Plains Community Centre (202 Innovation Dr, Bedford) from noon to 7 p.m.

Cole Harbour Place (51 Forest Hills Pkwy., Cole Harbour) from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle St., Halifax) from noon to 7 p.m.

James McConnell Memorial Library (50 Falmouth St., Sydney) from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: