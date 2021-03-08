HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with five previously reported infections now considered resolved.

The province currently has 24 total active cases of the novel coronavirus – the lowest active case count Nova Scotia has had in almost two weeks.

"It's encouraging to see a day with no new cases being reported," said Premier Iain Rankin. "Nova Scotians continue to show their commitment to follow the public health measures and we are seeing that their efforts are working to slow the spread of COVID-19."

N.S. CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,768 tests on Sunday.

The province has completed 373,135 tests since the pandemic began.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 249,957 COVID-19 tests. There have been 570 positive cases, and no deaths.

"We wouldn't be where we are today without the co-operation of Nova Scotians," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "Let's keep up the good work by remaining vigilant - wear a mask, limit social contacts, practise social distancing, adhere to the gathering limit, stay home if you feel unwell and wash your hands."

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,659 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 1,570 cases have recovered and 65 people have died due to the novel coronavirus.

There are two people in hospital because of COVID-19, one of which is in the intensive care unit.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 99 cases (1 active case)

Central Zone: 1,341 cases (17 active cases)

Northern Zone: 132 cases (3 active cases)

Eastern Zone: 87 cases (3 active cases)

UPCOMING RAPID TESTING SITES

Nova Scotia lists the locations for their COVID-19 rapid pop-up testing sites on their website.

Rapid testing in Nova Scotia is offered to people who:

are over 16

do not have symptoms

have not travelled out of province

have not visited a potential exposure location

have not been in contact with someone who has tested positive

Upcoming rapid testing sites include:

Tuesday, March 9 at the LeBron Recreation Centre, 36 Holland Ave., Bedford from 1 to 7:30 p.m.

at the LeBron Recreation Centre, 36 Holland Ave., Bedford from 1 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11 at the St. Margaret’s Centre, 12 Westwood Blvd, Upper Tantallon from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

at the St. Margaret’s Centre, 12 Westwood Blvd, Upper Tantallon from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, March 12 at the St. Margaret’s Centre, 12 Westwood Blvd, Upper Tantallon from noon to 7:30 p.m.

STATE OF EMERGENCY RENEWED

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to March 21.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Monday, 39,444 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far. Of those, 25,011 were first doses and 14,433 were Nova Scotians receiving their second dose

Of the vaccines administered 27,596 went to health care workers, and 4,500 were long-term care residents.

To date, the province has received a total of 61,980 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and are holding 8,670 in reserve for second doses and planned clinics.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: