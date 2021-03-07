HALIFAX -- The province of Nova Scotia is announcing there are two new COVID-19 cases Sunday, with 29 active remaining.

Two are in the central zone: one related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, and the other is a close contact of a previous case.

"Seeing a low number of cases today is encouraging,” said Premier Iain Rankin in Sunday’s media release from the province. “I want to thank everyone for doing their part to remain vigilant.”

As of Sunday, 29 active cases remain in the province – the same total as Saturday.

“Let's keep up our efforts and continue to follow the public health measures- wear a mask, wash your hands, keep physical distance, stay home if you are feeling unwell, self-isolate when required and get tested regularly," said Rankin.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health Authority labs processed 3,685 COVID-19 tests, and 370,367 since the start of the pandemic.

"We know how easily COVID-19 can spread if we let our guard down," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, in Sunday’s media release. "It is up to all of us to follow the public health protocols to make sure we limit the spread of the virus."

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,659 cumulative confirmed cases in Nova Scotia, 65 deaths, and 1,565 recoveries.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.