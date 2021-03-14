HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is announcing one new case of COVID-19 Sunday, and an error in Saturday’s count.

Sunday’s new case is in the central zone, and related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. That person is isolating.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia reported five new cases, including one in the central zone. The province has now removed that case.

In a media release Sunday, the province says that was due to a "data entry error" and the correct case count for Saturday is four instead of five.

"Overall, our numbers are staying low because Nova Scotians are doing their part to keep their social circles small, follow public health measures and get tested," said Premier Iain Rankin in Sunday’s media release. "As we head into March Break, we need to respect our public health guidelines and continue to stay the course while we work to get Nova Scotians vaccinated."

There are now 18 active COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia.

"Low case numbers are a promising sign, but it does not mean we can become complacent," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health in Sunday’s release. "The public health measures that are in place will help keep us all safe while we work to vaccinate Nova Scotians."

Nova Scotia Health’s labs completed 2,456 tests on Saturday, and 264,949 total since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 1,670 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia, and 1,587 recoveries. There have been 65 COVID-related deaths in the province, and one person is in hospital, not in intensive care.