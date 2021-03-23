HALIFAX -- Any Nova Scotian who wants a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get their first shot by the end of June, the province’s top doctor confirmed Tuesday morning.

Nova Scotia Health gave an update on their COVID-19 immunization plan early Tuesday morning, and expect over one million doses of vaccine will arrive in the province by the end of June.

"We have taken a steady and measured approach to the vaccine rollout so that we have a solid foundation in place to move large amounts of vaccine through clinics in communities across the province," said Premier Iain Rankin in a release Tuesday.

Since December 15, 66,287 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 20,579 Nova Scotians have received their second dose. As vaccine supply increases in April and May, so too will the number of locations that will offer it.

The province says they will have five models of vaccine delivery - community clinics, pharmacy clinics, primary care clinics, outreach clinics and mobile clinics. Two-thirds of vaccines will be offered through pharmacies and physician clinics across the province.

"We have always said we want to get good, then get fast. Nova Scotia's growth, in terms of doses in arms, is steady and significant," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "Our goal is to build a high level of population immunity against COVID-19, as fast as possible."

The province says they have received 119,110 doses of vaccine to date. Of those, 60,660 doses have been administered, with another 36,594 expected to be administered this week. 21,856 second doses are being held in freezers and will be administered by April 2.

By the end of March, the province will have 200,250 doses of vaccine, with 81,000 expected in the last week of March.

The province predicts and additional 801,450 doses will arrive by the end of June.

Public Health says phase one of their vaccination plan- which prioritized healthcare workers, residents of long-term care facilities, Nova Scotians age 80 and over, and Nova Scotians at increased risk including First Nations, African Nova Scotians, shelter residents and staff - is 50 per cent done and on track to be complete by the end of April.

All Nova Scotians who are 80 and older are eligible to book their vaccine now.

The following age groups are anticipated to become eligible to schedule an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine in April: 75 to 79, 70 to 74, 65 to 69, 60 to 64, 55 to 59.

The following age groups are anticipated to become eligible to schedule an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine in May: 50 to 54, 45 to 49, 40 to 44, 35 to 39, 30 to 34, 25 to 29.

The following age groups are anticipated to become eligible to schedule an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine in June: 20 to 24, 16 to 19.

There are currently 74 clinics running this week across the province.

By mid-May, it is expected all clinics will be running at full capacity, and Public Health expects to be able to deliver 86,000 doses per week.

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia announced 2,600 vaccine appointments will open up at 15 more pharmacies across the province.

The locations include:

Guardian Elmsdale Pharmacy, 269 NS-214, Elmsdale

Kyte's Pharmacy, 920 Cole Harbour Rd., Cole Harbour

Lawtons Sheet Harbour, 22624 Nova Scotia Trunk 7, Sheet Harbour

Sentrex Pharmacy, 110 Chain Lake Dr., Unit 3H, Halifax

The province says spots will be reserved for any Nova Scotian who is 80 and older and they will be offered the Moderna vaccine.