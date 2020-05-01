HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting one new COVID-19 related death on Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 29.

The death occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax. Of the province’s 29 COVID-19 deaths, 23 have been at Northwood, which is the largest long-term care home east of Montreal.

"The thoughts and best wishes of all Nova Scotians are with everyone at Northwood. To the family and loved ones of this individual, please accept our deepest condolences," said Premier Stephen McNeil. "Many people, representing many organizations, are working hard to help Northwood address this virus. This support will continue as long as it is needed."

The province also reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 959.

This is the second consecutive day the province has reported 12 new cases.

Premier Stephen McNeil and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang will be giving an update at a news conference scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday.

As of Thursday, 10 licensed long-term care homes and seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia had confirmed cases of COVID-19, involving 237 residents and 105 staff members.

Most of those cases are at Northwood’s Halifax facility. On Wednesday, Northwood reported a total of 281 confirmed cases, with 208 residents and 73 staff members affected by the virus. Those numbers are expected to increase in the coming days due to the incubation period.

The province says 592 people have recovered from the virus and their cases are considered resolved.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 812 tests on Thursday and is operating 24 hours a day.

To date, Nova Scotia has 28,883 negative test results.

Ten people are currently in hospital. Three of those patients are in intensive care units.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

State of Emergency extended

Nova Scotia is extending the provincial state of emergency until at least Sunday, May 17.

In a news release issued Friday, the province announced they are extending the provincial state of emergency that was originally declared on March 22.

This is a developing story, more to come.