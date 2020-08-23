HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and one death.

The province says the death was a man over the age of 80 from the northern zone. He was not a resident of a long-term care home and his case is connected to a traveller coming from outside the Atlantic bubble, according to a Sunday release.

"My thoughts are with this man's family and his loved ones," said Premier Stephen McNeil. "This is a stark reminder that COVID-19 is still in our province and is still a risk. We all must continue to work together and follow the public health advice and protocols to protect each other and keep our citizens as safe as possible."

The two new cases were identified in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s northern zone, and are linked to previous cases. The province says they are currently under investigation by Public Health.

There are now seven active cases in the province. No one is currently in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 425 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday. To date, the province has 71,018 negative test results.

"I am saddened by this loss, and also extend deepest sympathies to the family," said Dr. Gaynor Watson-Creed, deputy chief medical officer of health. "Please be vigilant for the virus. Wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and maintain physical distancing. If you travel and have gone outside the Atlantic bubble, self-isolate when you get home to Nova Scotia. Our actions protect ourselves and each other."

There are 1,080 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, but 1,008 cases are now considered resolved. Sixty-five people have died, leaving seven active cases in the province.

Of the 65 Nova Scotians who died from COVID-19, 53 are residents of the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax. The outbreak at Northwood is considered resolved.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-one per cent of cases are female and 39 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 54 cases

central zone: 909 cases

northern zone: 64 cases

eastern zone: 53 cases

The Nova Scotia government also reported Friday that it is renewing the state of emergency. The new order will take effect at noon on Sunday and extend to noon on Sept. 6, unless it is extended or terminated.

SYMPTOMS AND SELF-ISOLATION

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region is also required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: