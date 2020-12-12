HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia has announced seven new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, and a drop in the total number of active cases in the province to 61.

According to the province’s website, 1,283 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

In a media release, the province says three cases are in the Western Zone – two of which are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Two cases are in the Eastern Zone, and one is in the Northern Zone – all are related to travel, and are self-isolating.

EDEN VALLEY POULTRY

One (in the Western Zone) is an employee of Eden Valley Poultry, where six total employees have tested positive.

Nova Scotia Health says everyone who works at the poultry plant has been tested and are self-isolating until they are re-tested next week.

“I want to thank everyone at Eden Valley Poultry for working with Public Health in efforts to contain the virus,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in Saturday’s release. “We know how quickly COVID-19 can spread. It is essential for all Nova Scotians to follow public health guidelines – isolate when required, wear a mask, practice social distancing, limit social contacts and travel, stay home when feeling unwell and wash your hands.”

On Friday, the province announced nine new cases, along with the extension of the holiday break for public schools in Nova Scotia.

N.S. COVID-19 TESTS

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,606 tests on Friday.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has done 85,171 tests. There have been 320 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and no deaths.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,409 cumulative confirmed cases, and 65 deaths.

There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19, and 61 active cases as of Saturday.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-seven per cent of cases are female, and 43 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 74 cases

Central Zone: 1184 cases

Northern Zone: 89 cases

Eastern Zone: 62 cases

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Dec. 27.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: