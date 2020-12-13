HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia reported six new COVID-19 cases on Sunday – bringing the number of active cases to 59.

Three of the cases are located in the Central Zone; all three are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Two of the cases are located in the Eastern Zone. One case is a close contact of a previously reported case. The other case is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and is self-isolating as required.

One of the cases is located in the Western Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The person is self-isolating as required.

Alongside the announcement of new cases, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil offered encouraging words to Nova Scotians.

“It is encouraging to see the efforts of Nova Scotians to contain the virus seem to be working,” said McNeil in a press release on Sunday. “Let’s keep up that good work by continuing to follow all the public health guidelines to protect each other – isolate when required, wear a mask, limit social contacts and travel, practice social distancing, stay home when feeling unwell and wash your hands.”

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang said residents shouldn’t let up on their efforts because of lower new case numbers.

“Single-digit case numbers are a positive sign, but we cannot relax yet,” said Strang in the Sunday press release. “COVID-19 is still in our communities, so we must stay diligent and continue to follow public health guidelines and orders – they are what will keep our citizens safe.”

CASE BREAKDOWN

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,427 COVID-19 tests on Saturday.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 86,598 tests. There have been 326 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and no deaths.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,415 cumulative confirmed cases, and 65 deaths.

There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-seven per cent of cases are female, and 43 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 75 cases

Central Zone: 1,187 cases

Northern Zone: 89 cases

Eastern Zone: 64 cases

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Dec. 27.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: