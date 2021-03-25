HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia health officials reported three new COVID-19 cases Thursday. The active total has now increased to 25, from 24 Wednesday.

One case is in the eastern zone, and related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. That person is self-isolating.

The other two cases are in the central zone: one is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, and the other is a close contact of a previously reported case.

"The best way to protect one another is by following all public health measures and making testing part of your regular COVID-19 prevention measures," said Premier Iain Rankin in Thursday’s media release from the Nova Scotia government. "Wear a mask, wash your hands, maintain physical distance, adhere to the gathering limits and stay home if you are feeling unwell."

On top of those cases, there is a case connected to Millwood High School in Middle Sackville – but the province says it wasn’t included in today’s count, because it came in after the cut-off time. It will be included in tomorrow’s case count from the province, showing as a new case.

The person involved in the case was not in school today and is self-isolating.

The school is closed for cleaning, testing and contract tracing, and is expected to reopen on Wednesday. Millwood students will learn from home until then, and the province says families will get an update on Tuesday.

According to Thursday’s media release from the province, Public Health will contact all close contacts so they can self-isolate and seek testing.

N.S. CASE DATA

Nova Scotia Health labs processed 2,851 tests on Wednesday, and 410,154 total since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday, 77,431 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia. Of those, 22,917 are second doses.

There has been 66 deaths from COVID-19 in Nova Scotia since the pandemic began, with an average age of 80.

There are no patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

• Western Zone: 106 cases (2 active cases)

• Central Zone: 1,370 cases (19 active cases)

• Northern Zone: 132 cases (0 active cases)

• Eastern Zone: 91 cases (4 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which the province first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to April 4, 2021.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

• Sore throat

• Headache

• Shortness of breath

• Runny nose/nasal congestion

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.