HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting three new COVID-19 cases and seven recoveries Sunday, bringing the total number to 58.

Two cases are in the province's Central zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases.

The other case is in the Eastern zone and is under investigation. There is limited community spread in Central zone, while Eastern, Northern and Western zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

"Nova Scotians have done an exceptional job to get us where we are today,” Premier Iain Rankin said in a release.

"Just a few months ago we were experiencing the highest rates of COVID-19 that we’ve ever seen in the province. COVID-19 variants can spread much quicker and more easily, so we need to do what we can to prevent it from spreading- get tested, get vaccinated and continue to follow the public health measures."

As of Sunday, Nova Scotia has 58 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, two people are in hospital COVID-19 units.

"The active cases are decreasing and our vaccine rates continue to increase,"Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. Said in a release.

"These are a few of the indicators we look to determine if it is safe to move to the next phase in our reopening plan. Let’s keep up the good work."

ASSESSMENT CENTRES TO OFFER WALK-IN TESTING

Several of Nova Scotia Health’s assessment centres and mobile units are offering walk-in testing as of Monday, June 28 to help make COVID-19 testing more accessible.

Testing is open to anyone and can be convenient for out-of-province visitors arriving in Nova Scotia, public health said in a release.

A list of locations offering walk-in PCR COVID-19 testing in addition to testing by appointment can be found on the health authority's website. Rapid tests will not be offered at these locations.

Testing is available for all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms (asymptomatic), have travelled or been to a potential exposure site and have been a close contact with a positive COVID case.

VACCINE SECOND DOSES MOVED UP

Nova Scotians who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 20 are now eligible to book an appointment to receive their second dose earlier than originally scheduled.

When rescheduling the second dose, people will select a new date and time at any clinic across the province that has an available appointment.

The province says notices will continue to be sent over the following weeks as vaccine supply is received.

Health officials also say the drive-thru vaccine clinics in Dartmouth, Truro and Wolfville can now accommodate up to four people in one vehicle. At the time of booking, you can schedule a maximum four people for one appointment time.

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

CASE DATA

Nova Scotia labs processed 3,150 tests on Saturday, for a total of 932,283 since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 5,828 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,678 people have recovered, and 92 have died due to COVID-19.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 288 cases (three active cases)

Central zone: 4,639 cases (47 active cases)

Northern zone: 298 cases (no active cases)

Eastern zone: 603 cases (eight active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to July 11, 2021.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Sunday, June 27

Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle St.) from noon to 7 p.m.

Findlay Community Centre (26 Elliot St, Dartmouth) from noon to 7 p.m.

Sackville Sports Stadium (409 Glendale Dr, Lower Sackville) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: