HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia health officials identified two new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with three previously reported cases now considered resolved.

The province currently has 22 active cases of the virus.

"I'm encouraged to see that our case numbers have remained low over the past few weeks," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "We must remain vigilant and stay committed to following the public health measures."

Both of Thursday's new cases were identified in the Northern Zone. One case is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and the individual is self-isolating as required.

The other positive case is connected to École acadienne de Truro; a pre-primary to grade 12 school in Truro, N.S.

In the province's news release on Thursday, health officials say the second case related to the school in Truro will not be reflected on their online dashboard until Friday due to the case coming in after the cut-off for reporting. This person is self-isolating as required and was not in school on Thursday.

The province says École acadienne de Truro will close to allow for deep cleaning, testing and contact tracing. The school is expected to reopen next Wednesday.

During the closure, students will be learning from home. An update will be provided to families next Tuesday.

Health officials say they will be in contact with anyone who was a close contact of the school case to provide next steps to take.

"Although our case numbers are low, we must not become complacent," said Premier Stephen McNeil. "We know the virus wants to spread and we can prevent that from happening by following all of the public health protocols."

SECOND CONFIRMED CASE RELATED TO MARINE ATLANTIC FERRY CROSSINGS

Marine Atlantic has confirmed a second positive case of COVID-19 in a news release on Thursday.

The individual, who is self-isolating at home, was part of the same shift as the previously infected employee, which was announced on Wednesday.

Public health officials in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador continue to work together to complete contact tracing and the public health investigation. Marine Atlantic says they are also providing support and assistance where they can.

The MV Atlantic Vision is scheduled to depart North Sydney, N.S. Thursday evening.

The MV Blue Puttees, which both employees were reported to have been working on, remains unavailable for service as it undergoes a deep cleaning.

POTENTIAL EXPOSURE RELATED TO MARINE ATLANTIC FERRY CROSSINGS

Anyone who was on the following Marine Atlantic crossings on the specified date and time should immediately self-isolate, and take an online self-assessment COVID-19 test to arrange for testing, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result.

Marine Atlantic crossing on the MV Blue Puttees from North Sydney, N.S. to Port-aux-Basques, N.L.

Between Dec. 29 to Jan. 16 (for a full list of specific departure times, click here)

Symptoms may develop up to, and including, Jan. 30

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,589 tests on Wednesday.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 147,592 tests. There have been 477 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. Cases have ranged in age from under 10 to over 70. Four hundred and fifty-five cases are now resolved.

Since the pandemic began, Nova Scotia has completed 270,763 tests. Cumulatively, there have been 1,566 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,479 cases considered recovered.

The province has reported 65 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began, with an average age of 80-years-old.

There is currently no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province’s confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-five per cent of cases are female, and 45 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 90 cases (1 active cases)

Central Zone: 1274 cases (11 active cases)

Northern Zone: 125 cases (5 active cases)

Eastern Zone: 76 cases (4 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to Jan. 24, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard now provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Jan. 20, 9,827 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far, with 2,696 Nova Scotians having received a second dose.

Over the next 90 days, officials say they will focus on vaccine delivery to health-care workers directly involved in the COVID-19 response, as well as staff, residents and designated caregivers in long-term care and residential care facilities.

The province also plans to launch prototype clinics to help prepare to deliver and administer large quantities of the vaccine as supply increases.

Those include community clinics for those aged 80 and over and clinics in First Nation and African Nova Scotian communities delivered by physicians and pharmacists.

POST-SECONDARY STUDENTS RETURNING TO N.S.

Any post-secondary students returning to Nova Scotia are required to self-isolate for 14-days upon arrival. Government officials are also strongly encouraging them to get tested halfway through that isolation period, either on day 6, 7 or 8.

COVID-19 tests for post-secondary students can be pre-booked online three days in advance.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: