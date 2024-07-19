Nova Scotia’s highway 103 reaches milestone with new completed section

Nova Scotia has finished construction on a 22-kilometre, twinned section of Highway 103, between exit 5 at Upper Tantallon and exit 6 at Hubbards. The section will be open to traffic in the coming days, according to a press release from the province.

“As a frequent driver of Highway 103, I know just how much of a difference the divided highway has made for those who travel it,” said Public Works Minister Kim Masland in the release. “I am grateful for the department staff and private contractors who have worked so hard to get the job done and make people’s lives better.”

Final costs are still being calculated, but the estimated cost for the project is $117 million. The federal government has agreed to contribute 50 per cent of the cost, up to $65 million.

Since 2017, three other sections have opened along Highway 103, including two twinned sections between exits 5 and 6, and an interchange and connector road in Ingramport (exit 5A). Work has started on the next section from exit 6 at Hubbards to exit 7 at East River.

Newly twinned highway 103 at Ingramport, Exit 5A (Courtesy: Communications Nova Scotia)

Sean Fraser, the federal minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and MP for Central Nova Scotia, said the federal government was proud of its contribution to the project.

“We’re making one of Nova Scotia’s major arterial highways safer and more efficient for the thousands of people who use it daily,” Fraser said.

Clary Coolen, chief for the Hubbards District Fire Department, said twinned highways reduce congestion and help fire fighters respond to incidents.

