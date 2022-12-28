Nova Scotia's regulator approves $164 million in Maritime Link costs for 2023
Nova Scotia ratepayers will foot a $163.7-million bill in 2023 to finance, operate and maintain the undersea cable that feeds the province electricity from Newfoundland and Labrador.
In a Dec. 22 decision, the province's Utility and Review Board approved a request made in August by the subsidiary of Nova Scotia Power that operates the cable called the Maritime Link. The review board said the amount will be reflected in Nova Scotia Power's electricity rates and recovered from customers.
The 2023 cost assessment is about $5 million lower than the $169 million approved for 2022. The overall decrease includes $1.9 million less for operating and maintenance costs.
The review board said the subsidiary "stated that the 2023 forecast is based on its growing experience operating and maintaining the Maritime Link since 2018 and accounts for its continuing efforts to refine, mitigate, and contain costs." It notes that a marine survey of the link would not be conducted in 2023 as part of cost savings.
In February, the board approved the recovery of $1.7 billion over 35 years for the cost of the cable, which is meant to carry electricity from the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project.
The Maritime Link, which was completed on budget and on time, was supposed to be fully operational by 2018 but has only transported minimal electricity to Nova Scotia because of a series of setbacks with the Muskrat Falls project.
Nova Scotia's power utility released figures ahead of the February decision indicating $205.5 million was spent on replacement fuels over the past four years because of the delays.
As a result, the board ordered that Nova Scotia Power could hold back $2 million per month to pay for replacement energy if less than 90 per cent of the expected power from Labrador isn't delivered. The board was told in February that about 19 per cent of the expected electricity, referred to as the Nova Scotia Block, was delivered between Aug. 15, 2021, and the end of November of that year.
"Unfortunately, delays in Nova Scotia Block deliveries persist, potentially leading to significant replacement energy costs," the board said.
In its new decision the board said the $2 million monthly holdback would continue on an interim basis and would be reviewed in a separate proceeding to be held in January.
Meanwhile, the review board is expected to release its decision shortly on a power rate increase.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Two suspects charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of OPP officer
Two suspects have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer near Hagersville, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on first solo day on the job
Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
New test can detect elusive sign of Alzheimer's disease in blood
A new test developed by neuroscientists at the University of Pittsburgh can detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease in a blood sample more accurately than previous tests, by spotting an elusive sign of the disease.
'I said I love you and that was it': Loved ones mourn fisherman, 27, lost at sea in N.S.
Fishers are rallying around the family of one of their own who was lost at sea near Cape Sable Island.
Top New Year's goal for Canadians is repaying debt: CIBC poll
Repaying debt is the number one financial goal for Canadians welcoming 2023, according to CIBC's annual Financial Priorities poll.
Woman in Buffalo found dead in her car after getting trapped by snow, family says
A 22-year-old woman was found dead over the holiday weekend in Buffalo after being trapped in her car by the blizzard paralyzing western New York, her family told CNN on Tuesday.
10 convicted in attempted killing of slugger David Ortiz
A Dominican court convicted 10 people involved in the 2019 attempted killing of former Red Sox baseball star David Ortiz, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
6 police officers killed in Canada since September
The death of Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala Tuesday marks the sixth police death in Canada since September, but an expert is warning the numbers do not represent a trend.
Bats plunge to ground in cold; saved by incubators, fluids
Nearly 1,600 bats found a temporary home this week in the attic of a Houston Humane Society director, but it wasn't because they made it their roost.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Two suspects charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of OPP officer
Two suspects have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer near Hagersville, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on first solo day on the job
Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
-
Ontario pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe medications for 13 common ailments
Ontario pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe medications for a number of common ailments without the approval of a physician.
Calgary
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in fatal Forest Lawn shooting
A warrant has been issued for a 22-year-old man who is considered armed-and-dangerous in connection with a fatal Christmas Day shooting in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood.
-
'Never seen a fire like that': 1 dead, 9 hospitalized in QEII crash north of Airdrie, Alta.
One person is dead and nine people were taken to hospital by ambulance following a Tuesday night crash on the QEII highway involving at least 14 vehicles.
-
Calgary to face many issues in 2023, Gondek says
In a year-end interview with CTV News, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city faces many of the same "wicked problems" other Canadian cities will experience in 2023.
Montreal
-
Montreal correctional officer suspended after man, 21, dies from injuries in jail
A correctional officer has been temporarily relieved of his duties after a detainee died following an altercation inside a Montreal jail on Christmas Eve. The Ministry of Public Safety confirmed in an email to CTV News that the man, 21-year-old Nicous D'Andre Spring, lost consciousness after an officer performed a 'physical procedure' on him inside the jail.
-
Long power outages expose Quebec's lack of readiness for energy transition: expert
Lengthy power outages that have left some Quebecers in the dark for days have exposed the province's lack of preparedness for the green energy transition to come, an expert said Wednesday.
-
The ups and downs of living with a deadly virus
As we entered 2022, the theme on everyone's minds was 'learning to live with COVID-19,' but 12 months later, we can see that cohabitation with a potentially deadly virus is proving to be rather stormy and that the consequences can be severe.
Edmonton
-
'Edmonton's a bit ahead of Calgary': How Alberta's premier plans to even things out
Danielle Smith had great things to say about Edmonton's economy, arena and airport in her year-end interview with CTV News Edmonton.
-
Content creator from Treaty 6 territory named to TikTok’s 2022 Global Discover List
An Alberta-born content creator has been named to TikTok’s 2022 Global Discover List.
-
'Unforeseen circumstances': West Edmonton shelter opening delayed
A temporary emergency shelter that was expected to open in west Edmonton in late December will not be ready for at least a couple more weeks.
Northern Ontario
-
Police charge suspect with two murders at Sudbury hotel
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 33-year-old suspect with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a Dec. 20 incident at a local hotel.
-
Canada Post halts deliveries in Sudbury and the Sault on Wednesday
Canada Post has suspended delivery in Greater Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday due to inclement weather.
-
Pharmacists in Ontario will soon be able to prescribe medications for more than a dozen common ailments
Ontario pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe medications for a number of common ailments without the approval of a physician.
London
-
Two charged with first-degree murder in fatal shooting of OPP officer in southwestern Ont.
Two people have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
-
School bus transporting adults struck by car fleeing scene of reported robbery: Police
Two people have been charged after a school bus full of adults was struck on Sunset road in Elgin County. According to police, members of the Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation police and Middlesex OPP were called to an address on Keystone Place for a report of a robbery.
-
‘Trying to rebuild now’: Family loses all possessions in Thorndale fire
Dave Sharpe, a single family of four, can't believe his family’s bad luck — the home he just moved into earlier this month went up in flames on Tuesday evening. The cause of the blaze is unknown, but damage estimates are currently pegged at $500,000.
Winnipeg
-
Parts of southern Manitoba under freezing rain warning
Those living in southern Manitoba are being told to prepare for some freezing rain that is scheduled to fall this afternoon.
-
Two dead following Christmas Day apartment fire in Winnipeg
Two people have died following a fire that displaced dozens of people on Christmas Day.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Two suspects charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of OPP officer
Two suspects have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer near Hagersville, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 19,000 tickets in six months
The new photo radar camera set up on St. Laurent Boulevard issued more than 19,000 speeding tickets in its first six months of operation.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Two suspects charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of OPP officer
Two suspects have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer near Hagersville, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Police searching for suspect in road rage incident after Senators-Canadiens game
Ottawa police are looking to speak to witnesses to a road rage incident following an Ottawa Senators game outside Canadian Tire Centre two weeks ago, that left one person with serious injuries.
Saskatoon
-
Ongoing snowfall triggers city-wide snow clearing in Saskatoon
Saskatoon crews continue to dig out after several days of snow with more forecasted for Wednesday.
-
'I made a promise to my mom': Sask. Indigenous fashion model now in L.A. finds success in sober lifestyle
An Indigenous fashion model who went from a small Saskatchewan First Nation to the bright lights of Los Angeles says a childhood promise to his parents keeps him grounded in a tough industry.
-
Scott Moe reflects on affordability, health care challenges in 2022 as Sask. continued post-pandemic recovery
In a year-end interview with CTV News, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is looking ahead to 2023 and beyond, as the province works toward solutions to ongoing health care, affordability and homelessness challenges.
Vancouver
-
Flood watches lifted in B.C., but Environment Canada forecasts more rain
No weather warnings were posted across British Columbia Wednesday for the first time in weeks, and flood watches on the South Coast have been lifted – but Environment Canada says more heavy rain is on the way.
-
Christmas road rage incident on North Shore prompts warning about replica guns
One very bad decision during a road rage incident in North Vancouver put police on high alert on Christmas Day – and prompted a stern public warning about replica guns.
-
BC Ferries may cancel sailings between Vancouver, Victoria on Wednesday
Two BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver and Victoria may be cancelled Wednesday night due to a staff shortage.
Regina
-
Freezing rain wreaks havoc on Sask. highways
A system bringing freezing rain closed numerous highways and impacted travel across the province Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.
-
City of Regina providing free bus rides on New Year's Eve
SGI and the City of Regina are encouraging residents to take advantage of Regina Transit's free bus service on New Year’s Eve.
-
'Hosting Grey Cup was the highlight': Riders CEO feels 2022 was a success
The final result on the field wasn’t ideal for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who finished the 2022 Canadian Football League (CFL) season 6-12, but team president and CEO Craig Reynolds said all-in-all, it was a year to remember.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries may cancel sailings between Vancouver, Victoria on Wednesday
Two BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver and Victoria may be cancelled Wednesday night due to a staff shortage.
-
B.C. to increase residential tenancy branch budget by 40%. Here's what that means
British Columbia is beefing up its residential housing agency that resolves tenant-landlord disputes over issues including unfair evictions, unpaid rent and damage.
-
North Cowichan flooding evacuation alert lifted
The Municipality of North Cowichan has lifted its evacuation alert for homes near the Chemainus River on Wednesday, following two days of flooding risks.