HALIFAX -- As a tourism “bubble” was announced for the Atlantic Canadian provinces, Nova Scotia’s streak of no new cases of COVID-19 reached Day 15 on Wednesday.

"The position we find ourselves in today, with no new cases of COVID-19 for 15 days, is because Nova Scotians worked together and made sacrifices to slow the spread," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in a statement.

"While our epidemiology continues to trend in the right direction, we can't let up now. Continue to keep your distance, wash your hands, follow gathering limits and contact 811 if you have symptoms."

Atlantic Canada ‘bubble’

Nova Scotia is joining New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador in creating a tourism “bubble.”

Starting July 3, residents of Atlantic Canada can visit the four provinces without having to self-isolate.

Atlantic Canadians must still abide by the public health directives in place in each province, such as practising physical distancing and good hand hygiene.

Residents shouldn’t travel if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Each province will choose their own processes to track and monitor travellers.

Visitors from outside Atlantic Canada must still adhere to the entry requirements in place in each of the four provinces

No active cases

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 333 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday.

The total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,061 and 998 of those are considered resolved, leaving no active cases in the province.

To date, Nova Scotia has 51,817 negative test results.

Sixty-three Nova Scotians have died from COVID-19, including 53 residents at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax, which has seen the most significant outbreak of the virus.

2 people in hospital

There are still two people in hospital. One patient is in the intensive care unit.

The province says both patients’ COVID-19 infections are considered resolved, but they still require treatment in hospital as a result of the virus.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-two per cent of cases are female and 38 per cent are male.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s four zones may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers now reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 52 cases

central zone: 898 cases

northern zone: 57 cases

eastern zone: 54 cases

Symptoms and self-isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels outside of Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for two weeks.

Last month, the province expanded the list of symptoms for which it is screening.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

The provincial state of emergency has been extended.

The order will remain in effect until Sunday, unless the government terminates or extends it.