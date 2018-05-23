

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's 10,700 unionized teachers are going to the polls today to elect a president.

Incumbent Liette Doucet is vying for a second two-year term as president against four other candidates.

They include Cherie Abriel, Grant Frost, Shawn Hanifen, and Paul Wozney.

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union is holding an electronic vote and says the results are expected to be announced by 9 p.m. AT.

To win, a candidate must garner a majority of votes, and the union says in the event that doesn't happen a run-off vote would be held between the top two candidates on May 31.