Nova Scotia securities regulator says a crypto-trading scam has cost victims $750,000

An advertisement for Bitcoin, one of the cryptocurrencies, is displayed on a building in Hong Kong, on Nov. 18, 2021. The Nova Scotia Securities Commission is warning residents about a cryptocurrency scam that has so far cost Nova Scotians hundreds of thousands of dollars in total. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kin Cheung)  An advertisement for Bitcoin, one of the cryptocurrencies, is displayed on a building in Hong Kong, on Nov. 18, 2021. The Nova Scotia Securities Commission is warning residents about a cryptocurrency scam that has so far cost Nova Scotians hundreds of thousands of dollars in total. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kin Cheung) 

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery

Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was back in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island