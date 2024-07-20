Nova Scotia seeking feedback on proposed wilderness areas

Nova Scotians are being invited to share their thoughts on 16 proposed new or expanded wilderness areas and nature reserves.

According to a news release from the province on Friday, the sites are one of the steps in the province’s Collaborative Protected Areas Strategy to reach its goal of protecting 20 per cent of the province’s land and water by 2030.

“We applaud the province for advancing new protected areas across Nova Scotia, including recently acquired private lands. With over 70 per cent of Nova Scotia land privately owned, and biodiversity concentrated on these lands, we are delighted that the province is joining the Nature Trust, other land trusts, and Mi’kmaw organizations in advancing private land conservation, said Bonnie Sutherland, Executive Director, Nova Scotia Nature Trust in the release.

“Our unique collaborative approach in Nova Scotia, with diverse partners working together and integrating both public and private land conservation, is driving exciting protected-areas wins, including these 16 sites proposed for designation. Continued collaboration and protection of both public and private land will be critical to reach the ambitious 20 per cent by 2030 target, while ensuring that the 20 per cent includes our most ecologically important natural areas.”

The proposed new designations are:

Antigonish Nature Reserve (new, 48 hectares), Antigonish County

Beaver River Nature Reserve (new, 97 hectares), Digby County

Bonnet Lake Barrens Wilderness Area (addition, 53 hectares), Guysborough County

Canso Coastal Barrens Wilderness Area (addition, 59 hectares), Guysborough County

Caribou River Nature Reserve (addition, 40 hectares), Pictou County

Chignecto Isthmus Wilderness Area (addition, 434 hectares), Cumberland County

Diligent River Nature Reserve (addition, 31 hectares), Cumberland County

Eigg Mountain-James River Wilderness Area (addition, 345 hectares), Antigonish County

Five Bridge Lake Wilderness Area (addition, seven hectares), Halifax Regional Municipality

Fourchu Coast Wilderness Area (addition, 255 hectares), Richmond and Cape Breton counties

Middle River Wilderness Area (addition, 22 hectares), Inverness County

Quinn Meadows Nature Reserve (addition, 151 hectares), Shelburne County

Roseway River Wilderness Area (addition, 150 hectares), Shelburne County

Ship Harbour Long Lake Wilderness Area (addition, 66 hectares), Halifax Regional Municipality

Toadfish Lakes Wilderness Area (addition, 41 hectares), Halifax Regional Municipality

Toy Makers Marsh Nature Reserve (new, 24 hectares), Digby County

The department said they launched an online survey on Friday and public input will be accepted until September 20.

