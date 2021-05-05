HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Public Health reported 175 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the most the province has reported in one day since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The previous daily high was the 153 cases reported on Tuesday.

There are 149 cases in Central Zone – which includes Halifax Regional Municipality – where Public Health says there continues to be community spread of the novel coronavirus.

There are 13 new cases in Eastern Zone, nine in Western Zone and four in Northern Zone.

Public Health says it continues to closely monitor the Eastern, Northern and Western Zones for community spread.

As of Wednesday, Nova Scotia has 1,203 active cases of COVID-19. There are 40 people in hospital, including nine in an intensive-care unit (ICU).

"We're still dealing with very high case numbers that do involve the variants," said Premier Iain Rankin. "I want to thank all Nova Scotians for following the restrictions. Please continue to do your part to protect your province and keep each other safe."

BACKLOG AT TESTING LAB 'RESOLVED'

The backlogs at the Nova Scotia Health Authority lab and in public health's case data entry into Panorama, the province's online dashboard, have been "resolved," public health stated in a news release.

"Case numbers continue to be very high and that's not unexpected," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "As the lab worked through its backlog, positive cases were added into our data system and the data entry is still a bit behind. That delay is reflected in the high numbers we're still seeing. The team is working hard and I expect data entry will catch up quickly. We should not take any comfort from this -- even without a lag, our numbers would still be too high. Nova Scotians need to stay the course and follow restrictions."

The backlogs were caused by the sharp increase in the volume of testing that started after a recent outbreak in the Halifax area.

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 11,506 tests on Tuesday.

"The lab is now processing tests within 48-72 hours," the news release states. "Public health also continues to work through the backlog in case contact and data entry into Panorama and that is expected to be resolved in the coming days."

Public health said that because of high testing volumes, it might take between five and seven days for people to get their result through the 1-844 COVID test results phone line.

Public health reminded people who are waiting for test results because of a potential exposure, because they have symptoms, or were advised by public health to self-isolate, must continue to self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

"Close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases and those who were present at high-risk exposure locations are required to self-isolate for a full 14 days, regardless of test result," Public health stated in the news release.