Nova Scotia shooting inquiry to hear testimony from three RCMP officers today
The public inquiry investigating the mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives resumes today with testimony expected from the first three RCMP officers to arrive at the chaotic scene in Portapique, N.S., on April 18, 2020.
The testimony will mark the first time the inquiry hears from anyone directly involved in the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history.
Lawyers for some of the victims' families have said they are worried the inquiry's rules will limit their ability to directly question the officers and other witnesses.
The inquiry's three commissioners have said participating lawyers must ask permission before they can cross-examine any witness, a rule that is unusual for public inquiries.
The three first responders scheduled to testify are constables Stuart Beselt, Adam Merchant and Aaron Patton, who have already provided previous, closed-door statements to the RCMP and the commission.
The RCMP and the union that represents officers had argued their members should be exempt from testifying because it would be too traumatic for them, but the commissioners rejected that request.
The trio, however, will not face regular questioning from inquiry lawyers. Instead, they will take part in a so-called witness panel, with the initial round of questions coming from the commission's counsel.
In their previous statements, the three officers confirmed that within minutes of arriving in Portapique at 10:25 p.m., they donned body armour, armed themselves with semi-automatic carbines and quickly moved into the dark, rural enclave where an active shooter had already killed several people.
Testimony is also expected later from five supervising RCMP officers and four senior Mounties, including RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28.
WATCH LIVE | 'Truth, justice and healing:' Metis and Inuit delegates meet with Pope Francis
The president of the Metis National Council says she feels Pope Francis has committed to a journey of justice after a meeting with the head of the Roman Catholic Church at the Vatican.
Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then wins best actor Oscar
Will Smith — moments before winning best actor honours for his portrayal of tennis dad Richard Williams in 'King Richard' — marched on stage and smacked Chris Rock during Sunday night's Academy Awards after the comic made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Chris Rock isn't pressing charges against Will Smith for the Oscars slap
Chris Rock will not be pressing charges against Will Smith following their onstage altercation at this year's Oscars, the Los Angeles Police Department has said.
How Biden's unscripted words about Putin could impact the war in Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden's suggestion in Poland on Saturday that Vladimir Putin's onslaught on Ukraine should disqualify him from power has triggered an international political storm.
BREAKING | MPP Randy Hillier surrenders to Ottawa police to face 'Freedom Convoy'-related charges
Independent MPP Randy Hillier has surrendered to Ottawa police to face charges in relation to his conduct during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests last month.
COVID-19 transmission in schools: Experts call for better ventilation, monitoring
A new study reveals the significant impact that effective ventilation can have on limiting the transmission of COVID-19 in schools. In an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus in Canadian schools, experts are calling for better ventilation and air quality monitoring.
Ontario signs $10.2 billion child-care deal with federal government: sources
Federal and provincial sources say the provincial government has signed a $10.2 billion child-care deal with the federal government that will cut child-care fees in the province in half by the end of the year.
Ukraine leader says he seeks peace 'without delay' in talks
Ukraine could declare neutrality, offer security guarantees to Russia and potentially accept a compromise on contested areas in the country's east to secure peace "without delay," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said ahead of another planned round of talks. But he said only a face-to-face meeting with Russia's leader could end the war.
ICRC asks Canada not to mix Ukraine aid promises with military support, sanctions
The International Committee of the Red Cross is asking Canada not to mix promises of humanitarian aid in with announcements about military support and sanctions when it comes to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
BREAKING | Two adults and three kids dead after fire destroys home in Brampton, Ont.
Two parents and their three young children are dead, and another person is in hospital after a fire tore through a home in Brampton early on Monday morning.
Trudeau, Ford to formally announce federal child-care deal for Ontario today
CTV News has confirmed that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be joined by Ontario Premier Doug Ford in the Greater Toronto Area today to formally announce the details of the federal government’s $10.2 billion child-care deal with the province.
-
Results expected today from vote by Ontario physicians on new contract
The Ontario Medical Association is set to share results today from a vote on a new contract with the Ministry of Health.
First year of COVID-19 pandemic saw fewer Alberta stroke patients, more deaths: study
The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta saw fewer stroke patients, but a higher number of stroke-related deaths, according to new research.
-
Search underway for missing Calgary brothers
The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public in connection with the disappearance of a 16-year-old Calgary boy and his 21-year-old brother.
Quebec headed for possible 6th wave, but it’s too soon to call it: Boileau
Although cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Quebec, public health says it’s too early to call it a sixth wave.
-
Montreal police arrest man in complex operation involving SWAT team, evacuation and metro closure
In an elaborate police operation which started early Sunday afternoon, Montreal officers arrested a 34-year-old man from an apartment near Charlevoix and Centre streets in the Southwest borough.
PM Trudeau pays unprecedented visit to Montreal Ukrainian groups
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated words of solidarity for the people of Ukraine during a visit to Montreal Sunday. "Ukrainians are not just fighting for Ukraine, and your culture, language and history," he said during an unprecedented visit to Ukrainian groups in the city. "The pillars of Ukrainian democracy matter deeply to canada and the rest of the world."
Plane carrying displaced Ukrainians to arrive in Edmonton Monday
A plane arranged by former Alberta politicians carrying displaced people from Ukraine is expected to arrive in Edmonton on Monday.
-
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Snowy Monday, warmer Tuesday
More snow and one more cool day.
BREAKING | Timmins police close Airport Road due to serious collision
Timmins police are asking motorists to avoid the area around Airport Road and Westmount Boulevard Monday morning following a serious crash.
-
Fatal crash closes highway 7/8
Highway 7/8 is closed west of New Hamburg, between Road 102 and Road 104, because of a collision.
-
Dierks Bentley to headline Sunday Rock the Park show
American singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley has been named as the Sunday headliner at Rock the Park, presented by Pure Country 93.
Londoners show their support for Ukraine during multicultural event Sunday
It was a show of support for Ukraine from London’s multicultural community Sunday afternoon.
High grocery prices leading Manitobans to search for home-grown alternatives
Amid the rising grocery prices, gardening has gone from a relaxing pastime to a way to add some affordable produce in your fridge.
-
'Youth are experts': Manitoba children's advocate gets input from young people
Manitoba children's advocate gets input from young people
Trudeau, Ford to formally announce federal child-care deal for Ontario today
CTV News has confirmed that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be joined by Ontario Premier Doug Ford in the Greater Toronto Area today to formally announce the details of the federal government’s $10.2 billion child-care deal with the province.
-
'One of the best moments': Saskatoon fans celebrate Canada qualifying for the World Cup
Saskatoon soccer fans headed to Sports on Tap to show their support and cheer on Canada's men's team during the World Cup qualifier game against Jamaica on Sunday.
Saskatoon city council vote for masks, return to chambers on Monday
Saskatoon city council is set to meet Monday by video conference for what could be one of its final regular meetings conducted outside of council chambers.
-
Gardenscape returns to Saskatoon after 2 year hiatus
Spring in Saskatoon doesn't get the official seal of approval until Gardenscape has arrived, and for the first time since 2019, the annual trade show is back to take over Prairieland Park this weekend.
'Desire to overlook violence': B.C. advocates say family court mediation inadequate for victims
New provincial family court rules in British Columbia meant to resolve legal matters without going to court have been called “effective” by the province, but some lawyers and advocates say they don't adequately address the needs of victims of intimate partner violence.
-
Reward for information on missing B.C. man increased to $30,000
With the first anniversary of Bernard Grempel's disappearance weeks away, his distraught family has increased the reward for information on his whereabouts to $30,000.
Canadian soccer influencing future generations
Team Canada defeated Jamaica 4-0 on Sunday, sending them to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.
-
Canada men put on a show as they qualify for the World Cup
Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Junior Hoilett scored as the Canadians had their way with an outmatched Jamaica side in a 4-0 win before a loud and proud sellout crowd of 29,122 on a chilly day at BMO Field. A Jamaican own goal in the 89th minute padded the score.
Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the West of cowardice Sunday while another top official said Russia was trying to split the nation in two, like North and South Korea.
RCMP investigating arson in Courtenay
Mounties in Vancouver Island's Comox Valley are asking the public for help as they investigate an arson.
-
'Ignored': Climate change fight should shift to look at forest policy, scientist says
Canada hasn't paid enough attention to what could be a leafy, green ally in the fight against climate change, says one of the country's most prominent scientists.
More B.C. oysters recalled due to norovirus
Another company has recalled several varieties of oysters harvested in B.C. due to possible norovirus contamination, Health Canada announced Sunday.