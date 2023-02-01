Nova Scotia signs $365-million, 10-year contract for digital medical record system

HALIFAX -

The Nova Scotia government has entered into a $365-million, 10-year agreement with a health technology firm for the design and management of a digital medical record program first announced more than seven years ago.

The "One Person One Record" system will start rolling out in two years at hospitals and other medical facilities in Nova Scotia, which is among the last provinces still using paper medical records, Health Minister Michelle Thompson told a news conference Wednesday.

"For years, health-care professionals have been frustrated because they don't have access to the patient information they need," she said.

When fully implemented, the system will replace or connect more than 80 existing medical record systems, allowing thousands of health-care workers access to real-time patient data.

The old systems, the government says, are outdated, slow, and don't allow information to be easily transferred between them. The province says that on average, health-care workers must access at least five systems to get a clear idea of a patient's health information.

Thompson said the digital record system can reduce surgery wait times, cut down on duplicate medical testing and improve emergency care. It will also allow paramedics travelling to an emergency to view a patient's medical records.

The province signed the 10-year contract with Oracle Cerner for the design, build and maintenance of the digital medical record program.

In March 2015 the provincial government issued a tender for the development of the One Person One Record project, which was first announced under that name in 2014.

