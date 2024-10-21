Nova Scotia teachers, students adapting to new cellphone rules in schools

Students across the Maritimes have been back to school for almost two months without cellphones.

Nova Scotia’s education minister introduced a new cellphone policy at the beginning of the school year in an attempt to limit disruptions, increase in-class concentration and improve social interactions.

As part of the new policy, students are required to turn off their smartphones and store them out of sight during school hours.

The policy also indicates older students in grades 7 to 12 may use their cellphones during lunch break, recess and between classes, but limited exceptions for education purposes will be determined by individual teachers.

Cellphone use is also banned from washrooms and change room facilities at any time in Nova Scotia schools.

Peter Day, president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union, says so far, the feedback has been positive.

"Students are putting their phones away for the most part," said Day.

"Teachers are reporting to me that they're seeing students’ eyes, they're not staring down at their laps. Students are actually engaged in the lesson, taking part in the class discussion, speaking with their classmates."

While the new rules have taken some getting used to for some students, others say there's been no issue.

"I didn't used to pull up my phone out a lot but every now and then, I would check if there was a notification and I still can now, just don't get caught," said student Eric Robinson.

"It's still very similar. It's like kids are going to be kids, it's a high school and middle school. People are going to be loud; it doesn't really matter what's going to happen," student Sean Birchall told CTV News.

"I never get the urge to pop the phone out. I rarely used my phone in class when I was in middle school and it stayed the same," said student Brady Gillis.

Punishments for disobeying the new rules range from a warning to a meeting with a principal and even suspensions for those who repeatedly get caught with their phones in-hand.

New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island also introduced cellphone bans at the start of this school year.

