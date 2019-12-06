HALIFAX -- A day after banning flavoured e-cigarettes and juices the province of Nova Scotia announced it is also planning to ban the sale of flavoured cannabis vaping products when they become available in Canada in the New Year.

The province says it is preparing regulations to ban the sale or products that "have a scent or flavour other than cannabis noticeable before or during use" and will prohibit "synthetic flavouring" or any packaging or labelling that mentions any flavour other than cannabis.

"Flavoured vaping products are popular among youth in Nova Scotia," said Finance and Treasury Board Minister Karen Casey. "Given the increasing amount of vape-related illness in Canada and the US, and the negative effects cannabis can have on youth, we need to do everything we can to make sure these products do not appeal to younger Nova Scotians."

Edibles, extracts and topicals became legal in Canada on Oct. 17, but all such products are subject to a 60-day notice period by Health Canada, Department of Justice said in a news release.

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation says it plans to have a small supply of products available in late December.

"Cannabis vaping products available through the illegal market are not subject to any regulatory controls, may be contaminated, and could pose significant health and safety risks," said Justice Minister Mark Furey. "All Nova Scotians are strongly encouraged not to use these products."

The province says this step is part of its campaign to deter young people from vaping.