Nova Scotia to offer third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to some immunocompromised people, work travellers

HALIFAX -

Nova Scotia will offer a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to certain groups of people beginning next week.

In a news release issued Thursday, the province announced that Nova Scotians who are moderately to several immunocompromised or who are taking medications that substantially suppress their immune system, will be able to book a third dose beginning Oct. 19.

People 12 and over who qualify will be able to book a third dose online or by phone, 28 days after they have completed their primary COVID-19 vaccine series.

The province says those booking will need to meet the definition for moderately to severely immunocompromised, and vaccine clinics will review the patients information to ensure they meet the definition or are on one of the eligible medications. Those who do not qualify will not be given a third dose. More information is available on the province’s website.

The province also announced that third doses will be made available to people who need to travel for work to meet entry requirements or avoid isolation in a country that does not recognize mixed doses.

“The decision by some countries not to recognize mixed doses has created financial hardship for people whose job requires them to travel,” says the release.

To become eligible for a third dose for work-related travel, applicants must:

be a Nova Scotia resident

provide an official copy of proof of vaccination for each of the two doses received

provide written confirmation from their employer that they are required to travel to a country as part of their job and that country does not accept a mixed-vaccine series

provide official confirmation or documentation from the country or location of travel that a mixed-vaccine series does not permit entry or requires isolation upon entry.

Work-related third doses must be applied for by AdminINS@novascotia.ca with the necessary information, and cannot be booked online or by phone.

The province says applicants will hear back within seven business days if they are approved, and receive details on scheduling an appointment.