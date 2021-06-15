HALIFAX -- Residents from New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador will soon be able to travel to Nova Scotia without the requirement to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

In a news release on Tuesday, Premier Iain Rankin says effective June 23 Nova Scotia's borders will be opened to the rest of Atlantic Canada, thanks to low case numbers and hospitalizations, along with an increase in vaccinations.

"Low case numbers across the Atlantic provinces are a signal that reopening to our neighbours is the right step," said Rankin.

Rankin says the decision to open the borders was made in consultation with Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, and his public health team, who are constantly reviewing and evaluating the epidemiology.

"The epidemiology across the region is showing similar numbers, which allows us to ease the border restrictions," said Dr. Strang. "We will be watching the situation closely; however, as we have done before, we will move quickly if we see case numbers on the rise."

Ranking added discussions with the three other Atlantic premiers are ongoing, and the province continues to work on coordinating timing to open to the rest of Canada.

Currently, Nova Scotia is on track to open to the rest of Canada by July 14.

Phase 2 of Nova Scotia's COVID-19 reopening plan begins at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, as scheduled. During Phase 2, Nova Scotians will be able to partake in more activities with smaller, well-managed groups. Indoor and outdoor activities, along with social gatherings, will also have restrictions eased.