HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's back-to-school plan and an update on potential further reductions to public health measures are expected to be released today.

Premier-designate Tim Houston and chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, are to make the announcement and Premier Iain Rankin is also invited to attend following his government's defeat in last Tuesday's provincial election.

Last week, New Brunswick released its back-to-school plan, which requires all school staff to be fully vaccinated or to undergo regular testing, while masks will still be required in common areas and on school buses.

The release of Nova Scotia's back-to-school plan comes amid a steady rise in COVID-19 cases over the past week and two weeks before the scheduled reopening of schools on Sept. 7.

Two weeks ago, Strang sent a letter to parents urging them to ensure their children are fully vaccinated before returning to school.

The final step of the province's five-phase reopening plan would lift restrictions and mandatory measures, however it requires 75 per cent of the province's population to be fully vaccinated before it is implemented.

