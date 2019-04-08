

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government has unveiled $24 million in expansion projects for the province's community college system.

The projects announced Monday include an IT Innovation Centre at the IT campus in Halifax, and residences at the Lawrencetown campus in the Annapolis Valley and the Port Hawkesbury campus.

Nova Scotia Community College president Don Bureaux says the additions will support important, high-demand industry and training needs.

The Halifax IT campus is at capacity and will get a three-storey, 21,000-square-foot addition at a cost of $8 million, while the new $9 million Annapolis Valley residence will also include a business research centre.

The government says requests for proposals are going out immediately.

The college has more than 130 programs at 13 campuses.

"NSCC plays an important role in ensuring Nova Scotia has the workforce that it needs today and in the future," Advanced Education Minister Labi Kousoulis said in a statement.

"These are smart investments that will help NSCC prepare job-ready graduates in critical areas like IT, marine training and geomatics."