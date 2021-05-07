HALIFAX -- Nova Scotians in the 45 to 49 age group can now book appointments to receive the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The province announced Friday that effective immediately, people in that age group can book appointments at community clinics and participating pharmacy and primary care clinics that offer the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

According to the province, there are about 65,000 eligible Nova Scotians in the 45-49 age group. People in that age group have also been able to book appointments for the AstraZeneca vaccine since April 30.

N.S. Health says appointments for COVID-19 vaccines in community clinics and participating pharmacies will be released on a continuous basis as vaccine supply is confirmed.

The province is encouraging all Nova Scotians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772. Appointments cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician. Walk-ins will be turned away.

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Thursday, 347,283 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. According to the province, 29.7 per cent of the population have received vaccines as of Thursday, with 3.8 per cent having received a second dose.

As of Tuesday, the province has received a total of 388,450 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15, 2020.