HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting 54 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as the active number of cases in the province drops to 846.

Of Tuesday's new cases, 35 are in the Central Zone, 15 are in the Eastern Zone, three are in the Northern Zone, and one is in the Western Zone.

Public Health says there is evidence of community spread in the Central Zone, and Sydney. The Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

The province says 102 previously reported cases are now considered resolved, with the total number of active cases dropping to 846, the lowest number of active cases reported in the province since May 2.

REOPENING PLAN COMING FRIDAY

Premier Iain Rankin said Tuesday he plans to unveil a high level, detailed reopening of Nova Scotia on Friday.

"Right now we do see some optimistic signs," says Rankin. "Nova Scotia is coming off the third wave faster than any other province. That's showing some hope and we continue to look at the evidence when we make those decisions."

Rankin stopped short on saying whether he agreed with Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King, who is hopeful that the Atlantic region could open to the rest of Canada by late August.

"I think that's around the range that we'll have certain immunity with first dose. We hope to have 85 per cent of our population there by that time and our second dose will be well along the way by late August," says Rankin.

"But I don't want to presuppose where we'll be at that point."

VACCINES OPEN TO AGES 20-24

Nova Scotians aged 20 to 24 are now eligible to book appointments for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The province announced Tuesday that effective immediately, people 20 and over can book appointments at community clinics, as well as participating pharmacy and primary care clinics that offer the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

According to Public Health, there are about 53,540 eligible Nova Scotians in the 20 to 24 age group.

Nova Scotia Health says appointments for COVID-19 vaccines in community clinics and participating pharmacies will be released on a continuous basis as vaccine supply is confirmed.

The province is encouraging all Nova Scotians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

Appointments cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician. Walk-ins will be turned away.

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Tuesday, 510,054 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with approximately 48.2 per cent of the province's overall population having received at least one dose. Nova Scotia has received a total of 598,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

CASE DATA

On Monday, Nova Scotia labs processed 3,973 tests, and a total of 786,398 since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 5,389 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 4,464 people have recovered, and 79 have died due to COVID-19.

According to the province's online dashboard, there are currently 72 individuals in hospital, 20 of which are in the intensive care unit.

Since April 1, there have been 3,647 positive COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths. Of the new cases since April 1, 2,788 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 272 cases (18 active)

Central Zone: 4,353 cases (647 active)

Northern Zone: 278 cases (53 active)

Eastern Zone: 486 cases (128 active)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to May 30, 2021.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Alderney Gate Public Library (60 Alderney Dr., Dartmouth), from noon to 7 p.m

Burton Ettinger School (52 Alex St., Halifax), from noon to 7 p.m.

Centre 200 (481 George St, Sydney), from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ecole Shannon Park School (75 Iroquois Dr., Dartmouth), from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Central Library (5440 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax, NS), from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle St., Halifax), from noon to 7 p.m

Sackville Sports Stadium (409 Glendale Drive, Lower Sackville) from noon to 7 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: