Nova Scotians eligible to buy Jays Care 50/50 tickets when 2024 MLB season starts

For the first time, Blue Jays fans in Nova Scotia will be able to purchase Jays Care 50/50 tickets this season.

Participating Nova Scotians will be eligible to win the grand prize jackpot and early bird prizes from the Toronto-based charity, Jays Care Foundation, according to a Monday news release from the organization.

Fans can buy 50/50 tickets online and in-stadium during Blue Jays games throughout the season. The charity says all proceeds from tickets sold in Nova Scotia will go to initiatives within the province.

The Nova Scotia government collaborated with Ontario to offer the interprovincial lottery for the first time, according to the release.

“Jays Care is thrilled to welcome fans across Nova Scotia to participate in Major League Baseball’s largest 50/50 and even more excited to extend our impact to more children and youth in communities across Nova Scotia,” says Robert Witchel, executive director of the Jays Care Foundation, in the release.

The Jays Care Foundation says about $16 million in 50/50 jackpots was awarded in 2023, along with a $5.9 million grand prize.

A charitable arm of the Toronto Blue Jays Major League Baseball team, the Jays Care Foundation aims to help make accessible, equitable sports programming for all children and youth, according to their website.

“Jays Care Foundation does great work to support facilities and programs where young people can play, and this partnership will allow more Nova Scotian kids to benefit,” says Colton LeBlanc, minister of service Nova Scotia, in a news release.

The charity says it has a long history of investing in Nova Scotia’s youth baseball community. According to the release, the Jays Care Foundation has:

16 affiliate schools running programs across Nova Scotia

invested more than $685,000 to build and refurbish baseball diamonds in six communities throughout Nova Scotia through its Field Of Dreams program

supported relief efforts and the redevelopment of diamonds in Nova Scotia following Hurricane Fiona in 2022

facilitated play-based programming across the province for more than 2,400 children and youth in 2023

“Seeing the impact the Jays Care Foundation has on the confidence and life skills of our athletes, through the programming and support they provide, is outstanding,” says Randy Crouse, Nova Scotia Challenger Baseball coordinator.

