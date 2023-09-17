Now a post-tropical storm, Lee expected to move into Gulf of St. Lawrence today
Tens of thousands of hydro customers remain without power as Lee, now a strong post-tropical storm, begins moving out of the Maritimes into the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
Environment Canada says Lee will move out of western Prince Edward Island early this morning and head across the Gulf of St. Lawrence, passing west of the Magdalen Islands mid-morning and reaching northern Newfoundland in the evening.
The weather agency says conditions are beginning to improve in many areas of Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick, but the region will continue to experience rain, strong winds, and high waves along the Atlantic coast throughout the day.
Tropical storm warnings are in effect for Kings County, Prince Edward Island, the Magdalen Islands, and Antigonish County, Cape Breton Island, Guysborough County, and Halifax County, east of Porters Lake in Nova Scotia. However, those warnings have ended for Queens County, Prince Edward Island, and Pictou County and Halifax Metro - Halifax County West in Nova Scotia.
A woman takes a photograph of the crashing waves leading to the Halifax Harbour at the Queen's Marque public space in Halifax, during post-tropical storm Lee on Saturday, September 16, 2023. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Clark)
As Lee continues to weaken, conditions in most areas to the south and east of the storm are expected to improve through the morning.
Most of New Brunswick, Gaspesie, and Anticosti Island are continuing to experience heavy rain, which will move into the Lower Quebec North Shore today. More than 100 millimetres of rain has been reported at Grand Manan Island and Gaspe.
Wind gusts reaching 90 kilometres an hour are still being reported along the eastern shore of Nova Scotia, although high winds are expected to greatly diminish by noon Sunday.
Onlookers checked out the waves in Barrington, N.S., as post-tropical storm Lee approached the Maritimes.
As of 6:00 a.m. ADT, Nova Scotia Power was reporting outages affecting more than 103,000 customers, nearly 12,000 NB Power customers were in the dark and just over 440 Maritime Electric customers were without power in P.E.I.
The latest update from Environment Canada put the storm about 23 kilometres northwest of Summerside, P.E.I, moving northeast at 30 kilometres per hour with maximum sustained winds of 83 kilometres per hour.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2023.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Now a post-tropical storm, Lee expected to move into Gulf of St. Lawrence today
Tens of thousands of hydro customers remain without power as Lee, now a strong post-tropical storm, begins moving out of the Maritimes into the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico
The Mexican journalist and longtime UFO enthusiast who presented two tiny mummified bodies with elongated heads presented to Mexico's Congress is adamant that the alleged creatures are unlike anything known on Earth
Nearly half of Canadians targeted by fraud in first half of 2023: TransUnion survey
A recent survey conducted by TransUnion shows that about half of Canadians were targeted by fraud in the first half of 2023, with fraud attempts up 40 per cent from the previous year.
Potential faceoff between Zelenskyy, Russia's Lavrov at UN 'a moment of high drama': Rae
The presence of both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a potential high-level representative from the Russian government at this week's United Nations General Assembly will be a challenging but necessary event, Canada's UN ambassador says.
Debate over pronouns pits parental rights against the rights of children, experts say
Those who support policies that would require parental permission for teachers to use a student's preferred pronouns at school say they are about including parents in the lives of their children. But those opposed say the issue is instead about the protection of children. According to experts, the answer to what 'parental rights' mean in the context the ongoing debate lies somewhere in the middle.
Tens of thousands of customers without power in the Maritimes due to post-tropical storm Lee
Tens of thousands of customers are without electricity Saturday afternoon as post-tropical storm Lee continues through the Maritimes.
Post-tropical storm Lee hits the Maritimes with flooding, high waves and power outages
Post-tropical storm Lee has hit the Maritimes, bringing with it flooding, high waves and power outages affecting tens of thousands of homes Saturday.
Woman and father charged with murder, incest after 3 dead infants found in cellar in Poland
Police discovered the bodies of three newborns in the basement of a house in northern Poland, and have detained and charged a 54-year-old man and his 20-year-old daughter with murder and incest, Polish media reported Saturday.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on his way home after concluding trip to Russia's Far East
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is on his way home Sunday from Russia, ending a six-day trip that triggered global concerns about weapons transfer deals between the two countries locked in separate standoffs with the West.
Toronto
-
Four people taken to hospital following stabbing, assault in downtown Toronto
Four people were rushed to hospital, two with critical injuries, following an early morning stabbing and assault in Toronto’s Entertainment District.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Video shows violent on-ice brawl between 2 recreational hockey teams in Toronto
Video has surfaced showing a brawl between two men's recreational hockey teams that erupted on the ice in Toronto earlier this week, with players not only exchanging blows, but slashes with their sticks.
-
Several people assaulted outside Kipling Station, officer injured during arrest
Four people were injured, including a Toronto police officer, after a fight broke out on Saturday evening outside Kipling Station.
Calgary
-
Calgary city council approves housing strategy
Calgary city council members approved a long-awaited housing strategy Saturday, which includes a plan for reducing red tape through blanket rezoning of residential districts to allow for more housing types.
-
New closures as Alberta parents warn of adverse E. coli effects
More children have tested positive for E. coli at six additional daycare sites in Calgary, according to Alberta's chief medical officer of health.
-
Global Petroleum Congress aims to chart a path to net zero
The finishing touches are being added as Calgary gets set to host the World Petroleum Congress.
Montreal
-
'Say her name:' Montrealers mark one-year since death of Mahsa Amini
The death of Kurdish-Iranian Amini, 22, triggered weeks of nationwide protests in her home country and supporting demonstrations around the world in September 2022. On Sept. 13, 2022, Amini was arrested by Iran’s so-called “morality police” for not wearing her hijab properly. She died three days later.
-
'Every victim counts': Suspected femicides in northern Quebec went unnoticed by the press
The number of suspected femicides in Quebec quietly rose over the spring, with the deaths of two Indigenous women going largely unreported by the media until recently.
-
Quebec woman who had same cancer as Terry Fox runs for a cure
Taking part in her local Terry Fox Run this year, 20-year-old Cassandra Harding shared her story with CTV National News about being diagnosed with the same cancer as the Canadian icon.
Edmonton
-
'Like Disney World for geeks': Cosplayers enjoy the crowds at Edmonton Comic and Entertainment Expo
Cosplayers, dressed up as their favorite characters, sometimes take years to perfect their outfits. And while the origins of their costumes might not be apparent, their efforts were not lost on the crowds.
-
Hay River 'excited' to welcome residents back after 3 weeks
Hay River residents are finally getting to head home.
-
'We could make it better': Former patients hit the pavement to raise money for neurological research in Edmonton
The trails at Kinsmen park were full Saturday morning, with people out to raise money – and awareness – around life-saving research in Edmonton.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont.’s largest pride march
Rainbow flags flew proudly in North Bay Saturday as the city kicked off the largest pride march in northern Ontario.
-
Canada's housing crisis will take years to solve: finance minister
An affordable housing crisis that is hurting the Canadian government's popularity will take years to resolve, even if construction hits an 80-year high, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Saturday.
-
Cinéfest opens with a big premiere
Cinéfest kicks-off Saturday at Cineplex’s SilverCity Sudbury Cinemas -- one of the biggest premieres of the weekend 'Swan Song' will be featured at the opening night gala.
London
-
London MP appointed Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Housing
It’s one of the most pressing issues facing the country right now, and a London, Ont. politician will be taking on a key role in the federal ministry that’s looking for solutions.
-
Two taken to hospital after mid-morning crash east of London, Ont.
One SUV flipped and another struck a tree after a collision at Richmond Street and Trafalgar Street in Thames Centre Township.
-
Apple picking has arrived and growers say trees are full
Warm, sunny conditions made for a busy day in u-pick apple orchards.
Winnipeg
-
'We won't back down': Protest outside human rights museum calls for change in Iran
Calls for freedom echoed outside the Canadian Museum for Human Rights as dozens condemned human rights violations against women in Iran – this on the one year anniversary of the death of a Kurdish-Iranian woman.
-
'A huge thing for this community': North End basketball court revitalized
A North End basketball court has received a vibrant facelift thanks to a national non-profit organization and Winnipeg's new professional basketball team.
-
Explosive device found in homicide investigation
Winnipeg police are looking into the origins of an explosive device found during a homicide investigation this week.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What you need to know about the 43rd annual Terry Fox Run in Ottawa
Canadians from coast to coast to coast are lacing up their shoes today to honour the legacy of Terry Fox and raise money for cancer research. In Ottawa, there are four events taking place.
-
Police investigating homicide in Cantley, Que.
Quebec provincial police are investigating a man's death in Cantley, Que., north of Ottawa, as a homicide.
-
Merrickville, Ont. rejects flying pride flag, declaring June as Pride Month
In a decision that has disrupted the community, Merrickville town council has decided against flying the pride flag and declaring June as Pride Month.
Saskatoon
-
'Of course we're disappointed': Saskatoon Public Library CEO speaks on project delay
The plot of land for the future home of Saskatoon’s new library sits empty, as the project has been delayed until at least 2027.
-
Multiple cars of CP freight train derail near Piapot, Sask.
Multiple cars of a mixed freight train derailed near Piapot, Sask. on Saturday around 1 p.m.
-
Serious assault on Sask. First Nation leads to charges for 3 people, RCMP issue warrants for arrest
Broadview RCMP issued warrants for the arrest of three people after a report of a serious assault at a home on Kahkewistahaw First Nation on Friday night.
Vancouver
-
After dealing with cancer, raging wildfire and death, B.C. couple's wedding carries on with help from regional district
A B.C. couple nearly called off their wedding due to the devastating wildfire in the Shuswap region, but the two never gave up hope on celebrating their love, despite the tragedy surrounding them.
-
Granville Street fire causes 'extensive damage' to Samesun Hostel in Vancouver
Guests of two hotels on Vancouver's Granville Street woke up early Saturday morning to orange flames glowing out their windows and the smell of smoke engulfing their hotel rooms.
-
Kayaker dies on Cheakamus River, Squamish RCMP say
Police north of Squamish say a kayaker died while out on the waters of the Cheakamus River Saturday.
Regina
-
Early morning death in Regina deemed a homicide: Police
The Regina Police Service (RPS) Major Crimes Unit and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating a homicide after a man died in the early hours of Saturday.
-
U of R Rams defeat Calgary Dinos in first win of the season
The University of Regina Rams defeated the University of Calgary Dinos 23-13, marking their first win of the season.
-
Multiple cars of CP freight train derail near Piapot, Sask.
Multiple cars of a mixed freight train derailed near Piapot, Sask. on Saturday around 1 p.m.
Vancouver Island
-
Sooke writer composes impromptu poems for strangers on typewriter
Laurann Brown was walking down the street with a her friend, in a deep discussion about the direction her life was going, when she noticed a sign attached to a suitcase saying, "Pick a topic. Get a poem."
-
Wildfire prompts evacuation order, state of emergency on Sunshine Coast
An evacuation order has been issued for seven properties on the Sunshine Coast and a state of local emergency has been declared due to an out of control wildfire.
-
This B.C. community just hit 30 C on Sept. 15 for the first time on record
Half a dozen B.C. communities saw their hottest Sept. 15 on record Friday, including one place where the previous record was set 86 years ago.