Body found in burned vehicle identified as missing N.S. woman

Nova Scotia RCMP has identified the bodies found in a burned vehicle last month as a missing Truro woman and a man from Alberta.

Police say they found human remains in an abandoned vehicle on MacLean Road in Greenhill around 2:10 p.m. on Nov. 9. The investigation revealed the bodies to be Kelly Trask, 32, and Tyler Meager, 34, from Grand Prairie, Alberta.

Their deaths are being investigated as homicides.

Trask was last seen on Nov. 5 and she was reported missing on Nov. 14. Police deemed her disappearance to be suspicious at the time.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Northeast Nova Major Crime at 902-896-5060 and reference file number 2024-1655384, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.