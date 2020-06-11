HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) has started reintroducing programs and services that were suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One area the NSHA is focusing on is surgery. While emergency, urgent and time-sensitive cancer surgeries continued during COVID-19, there were 3,214 scheduled surgeries postponed between March 16 and May 25, the NSHA said in a news release.

"We know our patients continue to have concerns regarding the status of the surgery, procedure, or treatment they were scheduled to receive in recent months," said Dr. Brendan Carr, NSHA president and CEO. "We are making all efforts to assess and prioritize patients as our clinical teams review patient lists and reschedule appointments. This process will take time and we again ask for patience as we continue to increase the level of activity within our programs and services."

The NSHA started resuming some services on May 25.

For additional information about service reintroduction, you can go to this page on NSHA website.